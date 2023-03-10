Xiaomi 13 cameras pass DxOMark and performance is inferior to Galaxy S23 and iPhones

O camera test of Xiaomi 13 made by DxOMark had its results disclosed today (9). At first, the cell phone dials 130 points overallwhich left him in 30th place in the ranking of the site, tied with the OPPO Find X5 Pro. But, the model still managed to be superior to models like Huawei P40 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. In the evaluation, the portal showed that the model even managed to perform well in the photography part, but ended up having problems with artifacts in video recording. In photos, the result rendered the product 131 points while in terms of videos, the score was 121.

Xiaomi 13 Camera – Pros

- Advertisement - Among the positives, DxOMark cited the device’s performance in recording textures in most scenarios. Likewise, the device’s white balance and color management received praise for good results even in adverse shooting conditions. Both indoors and in scenarios with good lighting, the cell phone received positive mentions. Despite the low light performance not being very favorable, the smartphone was not far from the most powerful in outdoor and indoor shots. For group shots, it’s not such a bad option either. Samsung allows simultaneous access of tabs on websites from the phone to the notebook

Xiaomi 13 Camera – Cons

With performance well below the best in low-light situations, the dynamic range of photos was impaired. This type of scenario also negatively influenced exposure adaptation, even indoors during video recording. - Advertisement - In general, the Xiaomi 13’s autofocus had some flaws and DxOMark cited inaccuracy in the blur effect in bokeh mode. Finally, the site mentioned dropped frames in panoramic videos, as well as ghosting and some artifacts in the photography part.

The camera specifications of the Xiaomi 13 have three sensors, the main one being 50MP with f / 1.8 aperture and the auxiliaries consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide lens and f / 2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto with d / 2.0 aperture . The model was announced in February during MWC, along with the Pro and Lite brothers. In addition, it is one of the models that will activate the Wi-Fi 7 connection through an update.