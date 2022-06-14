Xiaomi 13 arriving by the end of the year: will it be the first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

We are still awaiting the announcement of 12 Ultra – we talk about July HERE you will find its renderings – that we are already talking about Xiaomi’s next top range, the 13. Will arrive before the end of the yearit is said, and it will be one of the two smartphones (the other is not known at the moment) which will sanction the debut on the market of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which has already begun talking in these days.

Qualcomm’s solution – SM8550 – will have a completely new architecture, according to rumors consisting of 1 + 2 + 2 + 3 cores:

1x Cortex-X3 + 2x Cortex-A720 + 2x Cortex-A710 + 3x Cortex-A510

All in the name of performance – the 30% more compared to the current offer – andefficiency energy, and this not only thanks to its structure, but also to the 4nm production process with which foundries TSMC they will make it happen. Logical then to have high expectations: if Xiaomi 13 will really hide the second generation of the Snapdragon 8 under the body (let’s not forget the equally new Adreno 740 GPU), then we can consider it among the most anticipated smartphones of the second half of the year.

THE LEGACY OF THE XIAOMI 12 RANGE

Xiaomi 13 is called to collect the legacy of the lucky 12 series, currently made up of the basic models, X and Pro – to which the Ultra will also be added shortly. Initially announced in late December for the Chinese market, the three smartphones reached Europe (including Italy) three months ago, in mid-March. This is a diversified offer, with Xiaomi’s intention to reach as wide an audience as possible while offering high-end solutions in all three cases. To be fiscal, Xiaomi 13 must be considered heir to two of these, that is Xiaomi 12 and 12 Proas they are based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform (12X has the Snapdragon 870).

Space now therefore to Xiaomi 12 Ultra, then, once made official, it will be the turn of the new generation.

