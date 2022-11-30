Xiaomi 13 and iQOO 11: top-of-the-line phones are postponed just before the launch event

Xiaomi and iQOO confirmed, this Wednesday morning (30), that will postpone the launch of their new top-of-the-line cell phones🇧🇷 In a publication on social networks, the manufacturers did not clarify the reason behind the decision, but fans deduce that it is a vote of respect for the announcement of the death of Jiang Zemin, former president of China, aged 96. new cell phones flagships from the Chinese giant, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were scheduled to be presented at an event on December 1st, so the postponement comes just hours before the official announcement of the brand. iQOO intended to announce the iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro and iQOO Neo 7 SE on December 2nd.

Dear users, we regret to inform you that the launch of iQOO 11 line and iQOO Neo 7 SE will be postponed. We’ll let you know as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you all for your understanding and support. iQOO Manufacturers communicated the postponement of new cell phones through their official Weibo accounts, one of the most popular Chinese social networks. The followers of both brands were understanding with the decision, and some even praised the initiative. There is currently no new release date planned. for cell phones.

According to Chinese state media, Jiang Zemin died early this Wednesday (30) from leukemia and multiple organ failure. The Chinese Communist Party recognized the former president as “an exceptional leader with great prestige”.

Xiaomi 13 will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Possible design of the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Image: Reproduction)

The Xiaomi 13 will be the brand’s next flagship, which means it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line processor. With the high efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Chinese hopes to surpass the battery life of one of the most renowned cell phones in this regard, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other model specifications should include up to 12 GB of RAM, main camera with 50 MP Sony IMX8 sensor, lenses signed by Leica, 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and support for charging 67 watts.

iQOO 11 will have the best of the new generation

(Image: Playback/iQOO)

iQOO is investing heavily in its new generation of flagships, and with that, iQOO 11 will boast the latest and greatest components in the industry. Also equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the model will use Samsung’s AMOLED E6 screen with Quad HD + resolution and will support a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The model will be equipped with vivo V2, an image processing chip that will guarantee excellent results in night captures. The main camera must have a resolution of 50 MP. Other specs should include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120-watt fast charging and Android 13.

Supposed specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro

6.73-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Adreno 740 GPU

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and fingerprint reader under the screen

4,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 13 with MIUI 14

