Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro: Xiaomi’s new bet leaves China

Xiaomi has launched its new series of mobile phones in the global market, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, both with premium specifications. Although these devices were announced in China late last year, they are now expected to be sold in Europe and Asia.

The presentation is in this article.

Design

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi’s new devices have a premium design in a compact body. The screen, made of OLED technology, has a refresh rate of 120Hz, with a flat finish that gives it an extra touch of elegance. The rear casing, although susceptible to getting dirty easily, features a minimalist design with a vertical arrangement of the rear camera.

Screen

The Xiaomi 13 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate, making them extremely smooth and enjoyable to use. The Pro model features a 1440p resolution LTPO display, while the base model has a 1080p resolution display.

cameras

Both Xiaomi models have Leica cameras. The main camera of the Xiaomi 13 series is 50 megapixels and has good processing quality and good exposure control. It has a night mode that performs quite well in low light situations.

xiaomi 13 Pro: the rear camera system has a Primary (50MP with OIS, f/1.9, IMX989 1″ sensor), a Wide Angle (50MP, f2.2) and a 3.2X Telephoto module (50MP with OIS, f/2.0 ) . The IMX989 with a 1″ sensor size is striking.

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13: The rear camera system has a Primary (50MP, f/1.8, IMX800 1/1.56″ sensor), a Wide Angle (12MP, f2.2) and a Telephoto module (10MP, f/2.0).

xiaomi 13lite: The rear camera system has a Primary (50MP, f/1.8, IMX766 1/1.56″ sensor), a Wide Angle (8MP, f2.2) and a Macro module (2MP with OIS, f/2.4).

Performance

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro feature the latest Snapdragon processors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Snapdragon 8 series is known for its high power efficiency, allowing for excellent performance and long-lasting battery life. In addition, they have an internal storage capacity of up to 1TB.

Battery

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 series battery is 4500mAh and has a fast charge of 120W. Charging is extremely fast and it only takes 20 minutes to charge the device to 100%. The 13 series also features 50W wireless charging.

Software

Both Xiaomi 13 models come with the Android 13 operating system with the MIUI 13 customization layer. MIUI 13 is a welcome update and brings new features and improvements, although we already know that some users may find the software a bit overloaded.

the elite

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc and a triple shooter on the rear with a 50MP main camera with a different sensor than its siblings.

It is a 6.55″ smartphone (AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz), with a 4500 mAh battery with 67 W charging.

Prices

The Xiaomi 13 will come in three colors (black, white, green) and a price of 999 euros. The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in ceramic black or ceramic white at 1,299 euros. The affordable Xiaomi 13 Lite comes in pink and blue and starts at €499. All prices are for base models and may increase based on storage.