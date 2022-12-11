Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro smartphones are announced by the brand at its own event

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro smartphones were announced this Sunday (11) by the manufacturer. At first, the devices were one of the highlights during the event held by the brand in the morning. That said, they arrived with features that confirm some of the rumors linked to the camera and deny the leaked rumors that spoke about its dimensions and weight.

Xiaomi 13

The base model of the brand arrives as some leaks have already suggested in recent times. That is, it arrives with a chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2the screen is of the type AMOLED E6 and the refresh rate is 120Hz. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh, in addition to the 67W charger that, according to the brand, can charge the cell phone in 38 minutes. Throughout the event, the company praised the model's 7.98 mm thickness, in addition to its 189 g weight. While talking about its device, Xiaomi did not forget its competitors and mentioned the iPhone 14 line several times. For example, the maximum screen brightness level that the device can reach is 1900 nits, higher than the base model of Apple models.





About the cameras, it arrives with a main sensor SONY IMX800 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and stabilization that Xiaomi calls HyperOIS. Some photos taken with the device in different situations were shown at the event, but only to know the real quality of this lens when the device is tested in hands. In terms of RAM memory, the device will come with options of 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The internal storage, in turn, has three variants: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, being of the UFS 4.0 type. Finally, the model comes with IP68 certification, which guarantees resistance to water and dust.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

When it was time for the Pro version to shine, Xiaomi displayed several photographs taken with it to give an idea of ​​the product's potential in this regard. However, that was not all that she demonstrated, as she also highlighted the design of the device. It even has a thickness of 8.38mm and has curved backs. As expected, the handset comes with a ceramic finish on the back. The display here has a 2K resolution, with a pixel density of 522 ppi and variable refresh rate. That is, when the user passes through the screen, the device must reach 120 Hz, but the value drops as the screen is less demanded.





Xiaomi also spoke about the thermal issue on its device, which promises not to heat up so much. According to the manufacturer itself, the smartphone was around 43º during a game and did not reduce the performance of the processor. In addition, the model managed to repeat the performance in the loading phase, maintaining 45º without losses. As for the battery, it comes with a 4820mAh battery and a 120W charger. Back to the cameras, the highlight was the HyperOIS, in addition to the 1-inch main sensor. Finally, the product has a 50MP telephoto lens, capable of delivering a 3.2x optical zoom and 50MP resolution.

price and availability