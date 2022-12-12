Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro: CEO of the manufacturer provokes the global launch of the devices

However, despite Jun’s well-known provocations, the executive still did not want to go into details about dates and countries where the flagships will be sold.

The information was shared on the Weibo social network and also on Twitter, and the executive made it clear that the new top-of-the-line smartphones are highly powerful thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Shortly after presenting the new Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro to the Chinese market, Lei Jun, CEO and founder of the manufacturer, revealed that the brand is already working on the global launch of the devices 🇧🇷

As much as Xiaomi tries to keep the global launch a secret, Chinese sources claim that the devices should only be launched in India and Europe in mid-January 2023.

That’s because the company must use this delay to expand the stock of devices as a way to avoid possible problems in sales, something that has been happening with Apple currently.

It should be remembered that the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have an AMOLED screen of 6.36 and 6.73 inches, respectively. The panel supports 120Hz bit rate and has resolutions of FHD and QHD respectively.

The processor of both is the SD 8 Gen 2 and it works with 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Smartphones still deliver 50 MP main camera (OIS in standard and 1-inch sensor in Pro), IP68 certification, charging up to 120W and native Android 13 running under MIUI 14.

What did you think of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro? Looking forward to the global launch? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.