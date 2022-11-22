Xiaomi 13: aluminum prototype follows renderings and shows possible final design

Taking advantage of public anxiety for the launch of the Xiaomi 13 line, Chinese leakers decided to follow the design of the standard variant renderings to build a dummy 3D model🇧🇷

The authors of the project even used metal as the prototype material to simulate the footprint, since there are chances that the Chinese flagship will have a housing in this material.

The photos below make it clear that the standard Xiaomi 13 should come out of the box with a flat OLED screen on the front, while on its back there are also chances of the camera module being slightly popped.