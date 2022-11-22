Xiaomi 13: aluminum prototype follows renderings and shows possible final design

Taking advantage of public anxiety for the launch of the Xiaomi 13 line, Chinese leakers decided to follow the design of the standard variant renderings to build a dummy 3D model🇧🇷
The authors of the project even used metal as the prototype material to simulate the footprint, since there are chances that the Chinese flagship will have a housing in this material.
The photos below make it clear that the standard Xiaomi 13 should come out of the box with a flat OLED screen on the front, while on its back there are also chances of the camera module being slightly popped.
The volume and power buttons should be located on the right side of the Xiaomi 13, something that is already standard for the Chinese manufacturer’s devices.
The dimensions of the Xiaomi 13 are: 152.83 x 71.53 x 8.37 mm. In short, the new smartphone should be very similar to its predecessor.
It is worth remembering that the Xiaomi 13 should have a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a rate of 120 Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and versions with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
The main camera of this handset should be 50 MP (Sony IMX989 sensor), while the battery can reach 5,000 mAh and support fast charging up to 120W. Finally, the operating system will be Android 13 and it should run under MIUI 14.
However, so far there is no exact date for the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family.