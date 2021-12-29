xiaomi 12x: presented the new 'lite' of the range

As is customary for Xiaomi, along with the two flagships of the new XIaomi 12 range, there is also a device that is somewhat more modest, compact but aggressive at the same time. This time we talk about the Xiaomi 12X, a device updated to the latest but somewhat simpler than its older brothers, but dedicated to a less demanding audience and, obviously with a tight budget.

Specifically, we are talking about a 6.28-inch mobile (so it is not that small either), with a fairly low weight of 180 grams, a good standard that will make it quite light in the hand. That screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with a Full HD + and HDR10 + panel with Dolby Vision and the one that already seems the new standard in 2022, the Gorilla Glass Victus.

Underhood

What do we find if we uncover the back of the mobile? With a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that, far from being slow, will offer us a good experience in terms of fluidity and handling of the mobile, accompanied by 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as two versions of 128 and 256GB.

We will have enough autonomy for the whole day with a 4,500 mAh battery and a 67W fast charge, which will let us have it charged in the blink of an eye. Regarding the cameras section, it presents a 50 megapixel SOny IMX766 main sensor, another 13 MP ultra wide angle and another 5 MP telemacro. The front camera is also surprisingly very good resolution at 32 megapixels.

The good thing is that it will arrive directly with MIUI13 based on Android 12, and it has other details such as an on-screen fingerprint reader, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo speakers from the famous audio brand Harman Kardon. On paper it is a device with technical specifications that are in the upper-middle range, so it will not disappoint anyone.

Pricing and availability

But of course, all these specifications without a price may not be interesting. The truth is that it has quite moderate prices that place this 12X in the table of upper-middle-range devices. Well, we leave you the prices so you can judge for yourself if it’s really worth it:

Xiaomi 12X 8GB + 128GB version: 2999 yuan, 415 euros to change

Xiaomi 12X version 86GB + 256GB: 3299 yuan, 457 euros to change

Xiaomi 12X version 12GB + 256GB: 3599 yuan, 498 euros to change

