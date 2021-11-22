Xiaomi 12X and 12X Pro: This will be the next Xiaomi flagships

Over the past week, multiple reports have indicated Xiaomi’s plans to launch a smaller Xiaomi 12 series device.

That device appears to be the Xiaomi 12X, but it seems that it will not be the only device like this in the family.

According to a new report, Xiaomi has two such devices in preparation. The first is the one already revealed Xiaomi 12X which will come with a Snapdragon 870.

The second, supposedly, is more powerful and will be called Xiaomi 12X Pro. It will feature Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 888.

The source does not provide more details on this device, other than that both will have a 6.3-inch screen with a 120 Hz curved panel made by Huaxing.

Considering that the chipset is more powerful, it is likely that the Xiaomi 12X Pro, or whatever it is called, could have a more impressive camera setup as well.



