Xiaomi 12T Series and Redmi Pad, it’s the big day. Follow the event with us from 2pm

- Advertisement -

Today is the day of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro: will finally be announced during a special event to be held in Munich, the perfect opportunity to get to know all the details of the two expected smartphones called to succeed the 11T and 11T Pro models launched in September last year.

The 12T and Pro variant has been talked about for a long time in recent weeks, and the 200MP camera which will be mounted on the back of the top-of-the-range model, a detail already confirmed for some time first by rumors and then by the brand itself.

12T and 12T Pro will not be alone, however, because there will be too Redmi Pad, tablet already seen in some renderings and even in an unboxing video. The Munich event will be the right time for his European debut, as it has been official in Asia for a few hours now.

- Advertisement -

There will be other surprises from Xiaomi: the company has the debut of Smart Band 7 Pro, Q2 Series TV and AIoT products for the home has already been announced. In short, it will be a really rich event, the premises are all there and we invite you to follow the live streaming with us on HDblog.

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 +

Xiaomi TV Q2 Series