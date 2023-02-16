5G News
Xiaomi 12T: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Xiaomi 12T: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 12T: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm
Xiaomi announced globally, at the end of 2022, its new line of flagship 12T cell phones. It comprises the standard model and the Xiaomi 12T Pro variant that has a 200-megapixel sensor. The most basic version is now on our test bench.

As highlights we have a 6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen with 1.5k resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Ultra platform, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 20 MP front camera, three rear cameras (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, NFC and Android 12 under MIUI 13 interface.

Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Xiaomi 12T is available on Amazon for BRL 2,999. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 3 offers click here.

(updated Feb 15, 2023 at 10:38 am)
