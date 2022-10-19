Xiaomi 12T Pro review: 200 MP photos, battery and … physical sensor

- Advertisement -

Two new Xiaomi smartphones officially arrive on the market from today, they are Xiaomi 12T And 12T Proand it is the second model, the top of the range, of which I speak to you in this review.

It is one high-end product but not very highthat of semi-top that is becoming more and more populated with interesting proposals. The list price is 849 Euros, but with different launch offers it is possible to take it home at an advantageous price and have a concrete, reliable and powerful smartphone in hand, with some cheaper than the flagships of the higher range. Let’s see it.

INDEX

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

DISPLAY

SOFTWARE

DATA SHEET

EXPERIENCE OF USE

CAMERAS

IN CONCLUSION

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

The dimensions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are quite generous (163.1mm x 75.9mm x 8.6mm). The general appearance is in line with the “T” series of previous years, the smartphone in fact comes with a sinuous and rounded design on all edges. The surfaces are regular and, thanks to a thickness of 8.6 mm, it appears almost massive. One emerges under the fingertips good build qualityalbeit it lacks a certification of resistance to water and dust and the edge is in polycarbonate, not in aluminum.

It is a pleasant smartphone to hold in the hand but inevitably large, on the other hand we are precisely in that category of products that points to the point, favoring, for example, an abundant battery over small dimensions and weight (205 grams). On the upper side I mark the presence of the IR port while power and volume rocker are on the right side.

Both the protective glass and the back cover are made with Gorilla Glass 5, while in the package you will find a transparent TPU cover and a pre-applied film. By removing it you will be able to appreciate a more than good oleophobic treatment.

DISPLAY

The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED with resolution 2712 x 1220 pixels e refresh rate up to 120 Hz. This is not an LTPO panel but the refresh rate is still managed dynamically in steps between 30, 60, 90, 120 Hz). There is no shortage of HDR10 + support and Dolby Vision.

It is a good display, well calibrated with factory claims of a Delta E of 0.38 and a JNDC of 0.28 points. Unfortunately, he lacks a bit of inspiration on luminance which does not reach 1000 nits, a little bit compared to direct competitors, including Xiaomi 12X and 12 which manage to do a little better. The result is a not so punchy HDR and good but not great outdoor readability.

You will be very happy to know that the proximity sensor is physical, as we have already experienced with Poco M5; that Xiaomi has inaugurated a new course, abandoning the problematic virtual proximity sensor? We can’t be sure but at least Xiaomi 12T Pro works great without the slightest problem, that’s fine.

SOFTWARE

On board Xiaomi 12T Pro we find the MIUI 13 Global based on Android 12 and security patches updated to August 2022. I remind you that Xiaomi usually provides 2 years of Android updates for these high-end smartphones and support 3 regarding security patches.

As always, there is no shortage of possibilities for the user on the Xiaomi UX, in this case for another the couple Android 12 with MIUI 13 is already I had already liked with Xiaomi 12S Ultra and here it is confirmed effective, beyond some small bugs minor that every now and then pops out.

Xiaomi focuses a lot on smartphone interaction functionality that allow you to sew on a personalized experience of use, then we find “touch assistant” that enables retractable navigation keys, the “sidebar” from which to launch applications that open in the window, we can choose between separate or combined notification center to quick toggle and activate many other gestures that correspond to as many functions. From the first configuration you will find pre-installed some apps, games, mainly social networks and other unsolicited utilities, luckily everything can be uninstalled without effort.

After all MIUI I do not mind at all, during the summer I used Xiaomi 12S Ultra for a long time and on that occasion I was able to experience the interaction in the long term, finding myself well. Here, perhaps the animations are a bit too abundant and here and there, for example in the selection of backgrounds or in the “beauty mode for video calls”, the oriental origin shines through, but it is part of a very well-finished package with the latest version even faster and leaner than in the past.

DATA SHEET

display: 6.67 inch Flat Crystal Res AMOLED 2712×1220, Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision

6.67 inch Flat Crystal Res AMOLED 2712×1220, Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: (8) / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128 / 256GB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR, Dual SIM + eSIM

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR, Dual SIM + eSIM audio: 2x Harman Kardon speakers

2x Harman Kardon speakers cameras: front: 20MP 1 / 3.47 “; f / 2.24, 78 ° FOV rear: 200MP, 1 / 1.22 “Samsung Isocell HP1; OIS, f / 1.69, Double DPAF 8MP ultra wide angle, 1/4 “; f / 2.2 2MP macro f / 2.4

battery: 5.000mAh, 120W charging (power supply in box)

5.000mAh, 120W charging (power supply in box) OS: Android 12 with MIUI 13

EXPERIENCE OF USE

Xiaomi 12T Pro is a smartphone that works well overallafter all, Xioaomi has fixed the problem of the proximity sensor so that you can fully enjoy the product in daily use. Performance is undoubtedly a strong point, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 does not betray, confirming itself as a true racehorse attentive to consumption and temperatures. Not for nothing in gaming Xiaomi 12T Pro becomes an excellent productalso favored by a game suite (Game Turbo) that allows you to customize different parameters including vision, performance and network management and notifications.

The version I tried is the one with 8 GB of RAM (virtually expandable) and they seemed slightly tight for MIUI 13 and Android 12: for the 50 euros more it requires I could recommend the 12 GB variant, as long as you are interested. to the maximum of fluidity and reactivity, otherwise that’s fine.

AND’ very good haptic feedbackwhich among other things with MIUI 13 has become much more present than in the past, perfect the fingerprint reader optical under the display, it is in the right position and does not miss a beat.

CHARGING AND AUTONOMY

No wireless charging and it’s a great pity, on the other hand you will find a 120 Watt power supply which fully charges your smartphone in 20 minutes. You will not actually need it so much because the autonomy is prodigious, among the smartphones with a top processor it is perhaps the best one I have tried so far: the two days can be reached without major problems, with at least 6 and a half / 7 hours of active display.

I point out that in the software there is an option to disable ultra fast charging in case you don’t need it.

AUDIO AND MULTIMEDIA

The two speakers with Harman Kardon sound are powerful and full-bodied, the only flaw I detected is a partial distortion at maximum volume, probably due to the perceptible vibrations of the rear body.

Overall, the multimedia sector is of a level, thanks to the different standards supported by the display and to a remarkable series of settings applicable to the audio in the headphones: ranging from equalization to the simulation of environmental scenarios, to a separate fine adjustment of the sound for the right headset. and left.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

From this point of view, no problem to report, Xiaomi 12T Pro proved to be reliable and effective on all operations involving connectivityfrom signal reception to dual sim management, WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth, everything is ok.

I unexpectedly found the support for both dual SIM and one eSIMit is not obvious, just as it is not the excellent functioning that I have been able to experience in data roaming abroad.

CAMERAS

Xiaomi 12T Pro has a keystone in the photographic sector and a good summary of what it is as a whole: an excellent smartphone with many good things and some compromises that are also important. The main camera has an impressive 200 MP Samsung Isocell HP1 sensorwhich we have already seen at work on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and which also confirms here remarkable performance and above expectationshowever, flanked by two other sensors that are very little compared to the positioning of the product, an ultrawide from 8 MP and a macro from 2 MP.

Starting with the 200 MP photos, I can only be satisfied, as you can see from the photographic samples the quality is very high and the level of detail impressive. Clearly it takes a lot of light to take advantage of full resolution but the results are very interesting.

Xiaomi has well implemented this beautiful Samsung sensor, also allowing you to shoot at 50 MP (pixel binning at 9 pixels), and possibly it is also possible to take advantage of a 2X digital zoom without loss of quality, in which only the central pixels of the sensor are used.

I strongly advise you to download the original images from these links (LINK 1, LINK 2) in order to appreciate the real quality. Keep in mind that in order to insert them in the gallery I had to resize them to 50% and then resample with a loss of 20% of the data.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to take pictures at 200 MP, also because the images have a weight of about 50-70MB, the sensor was actually designed to be able to combine the pixels in groups of 4x4s to obtain a huge virtual pixel of 2.56 micrometers with photos at 12.5 MP. Pixel binning can be exploited very well in low light and in any other situation.

The quality is always pretty goodonly in night mode the images are not exactly spotless and have some mixed noise, but overall the level is very high and higher than the Xiaomi 12 and 12X (but not the 12 Pro).

In the gallery you can also see some selfies that fully convinced me, as well as which ultrawide photos that are discreet during the day but very poor at night. As expected, this smartphone shoots very well with the main camera, while the other two leave something to be desired.

The videos are of excellent quality, you can get to 8K which have super detail, while 4K at 30 fps is the format with the best performance.

IN CONCLUSION

Xiaomi 12T Pro has a list price of 849 Euro in the 8/256 GB size, goes up to 899 Euros for the 12/256 GB version. A price list that positions the product in a competitive range in which it is not easy to emerge.

It is a smartphone that has its cards to play, undoubtedly the performance, the autonomy and the 200 MP camera, but at the same time it cannot offer the same specifications that we find on other competitors. Basically it is the classic product to keep an eye on, because the offers will not be long in coming, making it very attractive.

Since the launch, for example, you can buy it with a strong discount at 749 Euros in the 8/256 GB version in the Xiaomi physical stores, or bundled with Redmi Pad (worth about 300 Euros) until 21 October for the 12 / variant. 256 GB on Amazon.it, Mi.com and major electronics stores.

AUTONOMY PHOTO AT 200 MP FAST CHARGING

NO WIRELESS CHARGING NO IP CERTIFICATION ACCESSORY CAMERAS

FINAL VOTE: 7.5

VIDEO