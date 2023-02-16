5G News
HomeTech NewsXiaomi 12T Pro: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6...

Xiaomi 12T Pro: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 12T Pro: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm
xiaomi 12t pro real time battery test this thursday at.jpeg
Xiaomi announced globally, in the last quarter of 2022, its new line of top-of-the-line 12T smartphones. In addition to the standard model, we also have the Xiaomi 12T Pro variant that has a 200-megapixel sensor and is now on our test bench.

As highlights, we have a 6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen with 1.5k resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 20 MP front camera, three rear cameras (200 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC
Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 3,949. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 16 offers click here.

(updated Feb 15, 2023 at 9:08 am)
