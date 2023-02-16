Xiaomi 12T Pro: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Xiaomi announced globally, in the last quarter of 2022, its new line of top-of-the-line 12T smartphones. In addition to the standard model, we also have the Xiaomi 12T Pro variant that has a 200-megapixel sensor and is now on our test bench.

As highlights, we have a 6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen with 1.5k resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 20 MP front camera, three rear cameras (200 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface