Xioami has today presented the new 12T series formed by the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. As is evident from the name, the “Pro” model is the more powerful of the two.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has a Crystal Clear AMOLED-panel with Full HD++ resolution (the double “+” is because it is halfway between 1080p and 2k). Under the screen, we find a fingerprint reader, which is a novelty compared to the 11T family, which incorporated it on one side.

Everything that Xiaomi has presented today:

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: 1.64″ screen, GPS and battery up to 12 days

1.64″ screen, GPS and battery up to 12 days Xiaomi 12T Pro: 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 120W charging and more

200MP camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 120W charging and more Xiaomi 12T: 108MP camera, Dimensity 8100 Ultra, 120W charging and more

108MP camera, Dimensity 8100 Ultra, 120W charging and more RedmiPad: Tablet with 10.6″ screen at 90Hz and more

Tablet with 10.6″ screen at 90Hz and more Redmi Buds 4 Pro: Hi-Res Audio, ANC, 9-hour battery life and more

Hi-Res Audio, ANC, 9-hour battery life and more Redmi Buds 4: ANC, IP54 rating, 6 hour battery life and more

ANC, IP54 rating, 6 hour battery life and more Xiaomi TV Q2 Series: Quantum Dot Display, built-in Google TV and more

Quantum Dot Display, built-in Google TV and more Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ : Automatic cleaning, scrubbing and self-cleaning

: Automatic cleaning, scrubbing and self-cleaning Xiaomi Smart Blender: Smart and programmable blender

panel includes AdaptiveSync to dynamically adjust the refresh rate (30, 60, 90 or 120 Hz), and Adaptive Reading Mode to reduce the amount of blue light emitted for more comfortable content enjoyment during extended periods of use.

To achieve an excellent multimedia experience, Xiaomi has included stereo speakers Tuned by Harman Kardon. Supports Dolby Atmos.

In terms of performance, Xiaomi has built into the chip Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful. This processor is more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and consumes less power.

The phone is equipped with a thermal system comprising a 65% larger vapor chamber and 125% larger thermal material coverage than the Xiaomi 11T Pro. This means that the Xiaomi 12T Pro provides a smooth and user-friendly experience. High energy efficiency without affecting heat dissipation.

Inside, we find 8/12GB RAM LPDDR5 and options 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

To keep the phone active for many hours, Xiaomi has incorporated a 5,000mAh battery, as in its predecessor, but the autonomy is superior to that model due to the use of a more efficient new generation processor. Specifically, it offers up to 13.5 hours of screen time, that is, 3 hours more than the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi has included 120W HyperCharge charging, which is capable of charging 40% in 5 minutes, 65% in 10 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes. As usual, Xiaomi incorporates the charger in the box and ensures that it can withstand 800 cycles without significant deterioration.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro stands out for its main camera, which has a 200 MP sensor (1/1.22″, 2.56μm with 16-in-1 super pixels) accompanied by an 8P lens with f/1.7 aperture and optical stabilization. The device supports 8K video capture and offers 2x zoom by cropping the sensor’s high-resolution capture.

Accompanying this camera, we find a ultra wide angle camera (8MP, 1/4″, f/2.2) and a macro camera (2MP, 1/5″, f/2.4). Only a telephoto camera is missing. On the front, Xiaomi has incorporated a 20MP selfie camera (1/3.47″, f/2.24).

The phone comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Availability and price

Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available in Spain in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, from 749 euros.

Xiaomi 12T Pro has a pre-purchase offer from today to October 12 in which you can get the Redmi Pad tablet as a gift, valued at €329 in its 4+128 version, in our official sales channels.

Technical specifications

specs

Screen AMOLED DotDisplay CrystalRes 120Hz 6.67″ – 20:9, 2712 x 1220, 446ppi

– Refresh up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 480Hz

– AdaptiveSync: 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz

– Brightness: 500nits (typical), HBM 900nits

– Contrast: 50000000:1

– More than 68 billion colors

– TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.28, DeltaE≈0.38

• Dolby Vision®, HDR10+

• TrueDisplay

• AdaptiveHDR

• Adaptive reading mode

• SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certification

• Fingerprint reader under screen Body • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front

• Glass back

• Colors: Black, Silver, Blue Dimensions 163.1mm x 75.9mm x 8.6mm

205g Performance Snapdragon® 8+ Gen1

– TSMC 4nm

– Up to 3.2GHz, with Armv9 Cortex-X2 technology

– Qualcomm Adreno GPU

– Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF System

– 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine

• LPDDR5 Memory + UFS 3.1 Storage Rear camera 200MP wide angle camera – Samsung ISOCELL HP1

– 1/1.22″ sensor size

– 0.64μm 1.28μm pixel size 4-in-1, 2.56μm 16-in-1 super

– f/1.69, 8P lens, 85° FOV

– OIS support

– 200MP Xiaomi ProCut

– 2x sensor zoom

– Night Mode, Ultra Night Video

– Xiaomi ProFocus: Motion Tracking Focus, Motion Capture

– 8K video recording, HDR10+ video

• 8MP ultra wide angle camera – 1/4″ sensor size, 1.12μm pixel size

– f/2.2, 5P lens, 120° FOV

• 2MP macro camera – 1/5″ sensor size 1.75μm pixel size

– f/2.4, 3P lens, 81.6° FOV Frontal camera 20MP front camera – 1/3.47″ sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size

– f/2.24, 5P lens, 78° FOV connectivity Dual-SIM

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

5G SA+NSA

WiFi 6 Audio

dual speakers

SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Dolby Atmos Burden 5,000mAh

120W Hyper Charge

120W charger in the box System MIUI 13 based on Android 12 variants 8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB

12GB+256GB