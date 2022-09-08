Xiaomi 12T is not yet official but there are already those who sell it | Images

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 12T has been talked about for some time now, the first rumors on the smartphone emerged in August, those on its Pro variant even earlier, in July. The tangible fact, however, is that is no trace of both on the market: the Chinese company has yet to ly announce them, and for now there is no information on the date of the debut.

Be careful, however, because in reality there are those on 12T even sells it. Possible? Yes, and there are those who bought it, sharing the first smartphone online.

The appearance undoubtedly draws Redmi K50 Ultra: it is therefore likely that both smartphones aesthetically have many – if not all – points in common, including the wording “108MP“alongside the rear camera.

XIAOMI 12T – WHAT TO EXPECT

display: AMOLED 6.67 “1220×2.712, refresh rate 120Hz

mobile platform: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra

fingerprint sensor: lateral

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 (with the possibility of dedicating an additional 3GB from the internal memory)

internal memory: 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1

front camera: 20MP Sony IMX596

rear cameras: 3
main sensor: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6
8MP ultra wide angle Samsung S5K4H7
2MP macro

battery: 5,000mAh, 67W or 120W charging

OS: Android 12 with MIUI 13

colors: Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, Clear Blue

According to some sources Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will be presented in the course of September.