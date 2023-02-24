Xiaomi 12T bets on good battery life, cameras and bright screen | Analysis / Review

The Xiaomi 12T is yet another mobile phone from the Chinese manufacturer to fight for the title of best value for money that passes through the stands of TechSmart. It has a lot in common with the Pro variant, basically just changing the processor and main camera. But of course, we will also analyze the sturdiest model. In the meantime, let’s check out what 12T has to offer.
The 12T has a design inspired by the Xiaomi 12, and this was expected since both are part of the same family. While the Chinese manufacturer’s top-of-the-line cell phone is more compact, the 12T features a larger body with a more generous screen to please movie and series lovers.
Its 6.67-inch screen has an unconventional resolution, being 2712 x 1220 pixels. We usually see devices with a Full HD or Quad HD screen, but this one from Xiaomi is between the two and the company calls its display CrystalRes for offering greater clarity without weighing as much on performance or consuming a lot of battery as the higher resolution. The quality of the panel is good and delivers a good level of brightness, while the quality stereo sound ensures a good multimedia experience.
Equipping the Xiaomi 12T we have the Dimensity 8100-Ultra platform, which comes with some modifications to improve photographic quality with the help of artificial intelligence. The model we tested has 8GB of RAM, but it was still unable to hold all apps open in the background in our speed test. At least it ran well all the games we tested.
Its 5,000 mAh battery lasts all day with ease and now recharges faster than before thanks to the new, more powerful 120W charger. The Xiaomi 12T needs less than 30 minutes to have its battery completely full and it will already have half the battery to use with just 10 minutes in the socket.
And do camera-focused hardware improvements really make a difference? At this point we were disappointed, not because the 12T records bad pictures, but because it has nothing special and even falls below cheaper models of the competition. Overall, it’s capable of recording good footage, as long as it doesn’t rely too heavily on HDR.
Is it worth buying the Xiaomi 12T? It depends. In Europe, it is found for more than R$ 3 thousand, which compromises its cost-effectiveness. Being imported, it can be a good buy for the set it delivers. Below you can check out all the details of our full review:
Xiaomi 12T full review
The Xiaomi 12T is available on Amazon for BRL 3,139.