Xiaomi 12T bets on good battery life, cameras and bright screen | Analysis / Review

The Xiaomi 12T is yet another mobile phone from the Chinese manufacturer to fight for the title of best value for money that passes through the stands of TechSmart. It has a lot in common with the Pro variant, basically just changing the processor and main camera. But of course, we will also analyze the sturdiest model. In the meantime, let’s check out what 12T has to offer.

The 12T has a design inspired by the Xiaomi 12, and this was expected since both are part of the same family. While the Chinese manufacturer’s top-of-the-line cell phone is more compact, the 12T features a larger body with a more generous screen to please movie and series lovers.

Its 6.67-inch screen has an unconventional resolution, being 2712 x 1220 pixels. We usually see devices with a Full HD or Quad HD screen, but this one from Xiaomi is between the two and the company calls its display CrystalRes for offering greater clarity without weighing as much on performance or consuming a lot of battery as the higher resolution. The quality of the panel is good and delivers a good level of brightness, while the quality stereo sound ensures a good multimedia experience.