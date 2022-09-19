Xiaomi 12T and Pro version: everything we know ahead of the launch

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 12T and Pro are coming, the rumors are gradually increasing and the time has come to take stock of the situation by collecting all the information that has emerged so far. The opportunity is given to us by the always active Roland Quandt, who on WinFuture has published many unpublished details and renders of both expected models.

It is now clear that the debut is shortly after, given that there are already those who sell it. The first novelty concerns the frame of 12T and 12T Pro entirely made in plastic and not metal. According to the source, the reason is related to the attempt to reduce costs to cope with inflation and shrinking demand. For the rest, the specifications are top of the range.

XIAOMI 12T PRO

display: 6.67-inch 2712×1220 flat AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.67-inch 2712×1220 flat AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: (8) / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256GB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR audio: 2x Harman Kardon speakers

2x Harman Kardon speakers cameras: front: 20MP in center hole rear: 200MP, f / 1.69 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 2MP macro

battery: 5,000mAh, 120W charging

5,000mAh, 120W charging OS: Android 12 with MIUI 13

XIAOMI 12T

display: 6.67 “2712×1220 AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz

6.67 “2712×1220 AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra memory: 8GB of RAM 128 / 256GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G cameras: front: 20MP rear: Main 108MP, f / 1.65 8MP ultra wide angle 2MP macro

battery: 5,000mAh, 120W charging

5,000mAh, 120W charging OS: Android 12 with MIUI 13

PRICES: ASSUMPTIONS

There are no certainties on prices, but WinFuture reports for the European market:

Xiaomi 12T: from 649 euros

Xiaomi 12T Pro from 849 euros