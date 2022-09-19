HomeMobileAndroidXiaomi 12T and Pro version: everything we know ahead of the launch

Xiaomi 12T and Pro version: everything we know ahead of the launch

Published on

Xiaomi 12T and Pro version are coming, the rumors are gradually increasing and the time has come to take stock of the situation by collecting all the information that has emerged so far. The opportunity is given to us by the always active Roland Quandt, who on WinFuture has published many unpublished details and renders of both expected models.

It is now clear that the debut is shortly after, given that there are already those who sell it. The first novelty concerns the frame of 12T and 12T Pro entirely made in plastic and not metal. According to the source, the reason is related to the attempt to reduce costs to cope with inflation and shrinking demand. For the rest, the specifications are top of the range.

XIAOMI 12T PRO

  • display: 6.67-inch 2712×1220 flat AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • memory:
    • (8) / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
    • 256GB internal
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR
  • audio: 2x Harman Kardon speakers
  • cameras:
    • front: 20MP in center hole
    • rear:
      • 200MP, f / 1.69
      • 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
      • 2MP macro
  • battery: 5,000mAh, 120W charging
  • OS: Android 12 with MIUI 13
XIAOMI 12T

  • display: 6.67 “2712×1220 AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
  • memory:
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 128 / 256GB internal
  • connectivity: 5G
  • cameras:
    • front: 20MP
    • rear:
      • Main 108MP, f / 1.65
      • 8MP ultra wide angle
      • 2MP macro
  • battery: 5,000mAh, 120W charging
  • OS: Android 12 with MIUI 13

PRICES: ASSUMPTIONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: the most powerful Redmi of the moment arrives with 108 megapixels and 120Hz screen

There are no certainties on prices, but WinFuture reports for the European market:

  • Xiaomi 12T: from 649 euros
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro from 849 euros

