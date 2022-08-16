Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, the alleged prices and colors revealed

- Advertisement -

Unlike MIX Fold 2, which should arrive today, Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are still relatively distant in the roadmap of the Chinese giant: it is rumored that they will arrive on the market a October. However, colleagues from Mysmartprice have unearthed some interesting information on , and storage space in the past few hours.

Basically, for both there is a basic configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, while always for both the colors provided are Silver, Black and Blue. 12T will cost between € 600 and € 620 (it is not clear in which market: the figure was expressed precisely in euros, but as we know in our part of Italy there are also significant differences from one country to another, also and above all based on the taxes applied), while 12T Pro around € 200 more, therefore € 800-820.

The source does not rule out that the two devices will arrive with more generous memory configurations – both on the RAM side and on the internal storage side – perhaps according to the markets. It is not the first time that we talk about smartphones, indeed, we have a general identikit already quite precise and complete – although of course not confirmed – which we report below:

Xiaomi 12T Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 120 Hz SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256GB Triple rear camera: 108MP + 8MP (ultra wide angle) + 2MP (macro) Colors: Silver, Black, Blue Price: between 600 and 620 €

Xiaomi 12T Pro Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 120 Hz SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256GB 200MP main rear camera, Samsung ISOCELL HP1 Battery: 5,000 mAh Colors: Silver, Black, Blue Price: between € 800 and € 820



Opening image: Xiaomi 12 Pro