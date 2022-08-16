HomeMobileAndroidXiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, the alleged prices and colors revealed

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, the alleged prices and colors revealed

xiaomi 12t and 12t pro, the alleged prices and colors
Unlike MIX Fold 2, which should arrive today, Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are still relatively distant in the roadmap of the Chinese giant: it is rumored that they will arrive on the market a October. However, colleagues from Mysmartprice have unearthed some interesting information on prices, colors and storage space in the past few hours.

Basically, for both there is a basic configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, while always for both the colors provided are Silver, Black and Blue. 12T will cost between € 600 and € 620 (it is not clear in which market: the figure was expressed precisely in euros, but as we know in our part of Italy there are also significant differences from one country to another, also and above all based on the taxes applied), while 12T Pro around € 200 more, therefore € 800-820.

The source does not rule out that the two devices will arrive with more generous memory configurations – both on the RAM side and on the internal storage side – perhaps according to the markets. It is not the first time that we talk about smartphones, indeed, we have a general identikit already quite precise and complete – although of course not confirmed – which we report below:

  • Xiaomi 12T
    • Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 120 Hz
    • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8100
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Storage: 256GB
    • Triple rear camera: 108MP + 8MP (ultra wide angle) + 2MP (macro)
    • Colors: Silver, Black, Blue
    • Price: between 600 and 620 €
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro
    • Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 120 Hz
    • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Storage: 256GB
    • 200MP main rear camera, Samsung ISOCELL HP1
    • Battery: 5,000 mAh
    • Colors: Silver, Black, Blue
    • Price: between € 800 and € 820

Opening image: Xiaomi 12 Pro

More like this

