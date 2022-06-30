Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 1 “Sony IMX989 sensor, new limit for mobile photography

- Advertisement -

The leading manufacturers of photo sensors for smartphones have taken two different directions. Samsung he preferred to focus on increasing megapixels, so as to obtain better photographs with pixel binning (a technique that consists in merging several pixels to obtain a brighter one), Sony instead he worked to make larger sensors, thus increasing the – physical – photosensitive surface.

The objective of the lenses, for smartphone photos, is one: capture as much light as possible, and it can be done with the help of technology, that is with pixel binning, or in a more natural way, so to speak, using a larger sensor. And it will be huge the main sensor that will be used on Xiaomi 12S Ultra as confirmed by the company’s official Weibo profile, anticipating part of what will emerge from the 4th July event.

THE HUGE SENSOR OF XIAOMI 12S ULTRA

One of the several images published by Xiaomi focuses on the flagship product, the 12S Ultra, and compares the surfaces of different smartphone sensors. The only one that is directly mentioned is iPhone 13 Pro Max which has a 1 / 1.65-inch diagonal sensor, but the others are all familiar to the company: the 1 / 1.56 “Sony IMX766 of the Xiaomi 12 and the 1 / 1.28 “IMX707 from Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro, we’ll talk about it further below. In the end the IMX989 debut on Xiaomi 12S Ultra, for which one is guaranteed “better ability to capture light, faster focusing and better dynamic range”.

The implied message of the image is: if iPhone 13 Pro Max is considered one of the references in terms of photographic quality, think about what a Xiaomi 12S Ultra can do with the new IMX989 which is much larger. Currently the largest sensor in Samsung’s ISOCELL range is the GN2 1 / 1.12-inch, unveiled in February last year. The other flagship product is ISOCELL HP1 which has an incredible resolution: 200 MP with an extension of 1 / 1.22 inches, a sensor that according to rumors will find its place inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Here: Sony, which has collaborated with the men of Xiaomi to develop the record-breaking sensor, believes that the diagonal greater than its IMX989 which we will see on Xiaomi 12S Ultra will allow you to take pictures overall better than the competition. CEO Lei Jun said he received an email congratulating the Japanese company on the IMX989 “co-developed by Xiaomi and Sony”labor cost 15 million dollars.

HOW XIAOMI DIFFERENTIATED THE THREE 12S

Xiaomi’s Weibo profile summarized the nature of the three new smartphones:

Xiaomi 12S it will be a flagship with compact dimensions, but it will be necessary to understand what is meant by compact

it will be a flagship with compact dimensions, but it will be necessary to understand what is meant by compact Xiaomi 12S Pro it will be there “reference for the flagships of 2022”

it will be there “reference for the flagships of 2022” Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the new standard for smartphone photography

Everyone will be able to take advantage of the collaboration with Leica, the first two will have the same main sensor, the Sony IMX707 which brings up 48.5% of the photosensitive area and consequently manages to capture about the same percentage of light more than the Sony IMX766 of its predecessors. Like this “the quality of the shots is very good” comments the company on the sidelines.