Xiaomi 12S Ultra will not be released in the global market, confirms CEO

Update (29/08/22) – JB

After a lot of rumors and speculation, Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun said that the “next generation Ultra” will be sold ly. But apparently the public made a little confusion and thought he was talking about the 12S Ultra model. This is because the executive said on the social network Weibo that much probably the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be brought to the global audience. That is, the 12S Ultra variant should remain restricted to the Chinese smartphone . Asked about the motives behind this strategy, Jun declined to go into details. Anyway, this new model should be by the end of the year and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. - Advertisement - Of course, the rest of the specs are still under wraps, but we should still expect a partnership with Leica for the camera suite and advanced fast-charging technology. Google Pay will allow you to store your COVID certificate

Original text (19/08/22)

Xiaomi 12S Ultra may have a global version released soon, reinforces rumor

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was launched in China in early July as the company’s new flagship model, equipped with updated specs and modern design. Unlike variants made official in late 2021 that use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the 12S Ultra is powered by the SD 8 Plus Gen 1 platform — which replaces Samsung’s 4nm lithography with TSMC — with the Adreno 730 GPU and even 12 GB of RAM memory. As usual for the Chinese giant’s cell phones, the global debut usually takes place around two months after the announcement event in Asia, so it is possible that the device will arrive in more countries from September. This information is corroborated by the informant Mukul Sharma, who in a post on his Twitter profile reinforced the imminence of the launch.

Although the leaker is betting on the global launch of the device, the scarcity of information from international agencies reinforces that this rumor may not be confirmed in the coming weeks. In addition, Xiaomi would have to hurry the announcement of the 12S Ultra in order to avoid losses in the number of sales when the next generation is launched, something that should happen in November. - Advertisement - If speculation is to be believed, we should see the model in question being homologated by entities such as the FCC in the coming days, pointing to the possibility of an announcement outside China. Price and availability remain unknown, but it is worth remembering that the beefier version with 12GB/512GB arrived with a suggested price of 6,999 yuan, around R$5,570 in the conversion.

Rumor

So the Xiaomi 12S Ultra could be coming to the global market after all. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 18, 2022 They develop the largest and most detailed model of the early Universe

Datasheet

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989, HyperOIS) Wide-angle lens with 48 MP sensor (128º) Telephoto lens with 48 MP sensor (5x zoom and up to 120x hybrid)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,860mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 163.17 x 74.97 x 9.06 mm

Weight: 225g

Deals on Xiaomi

Do you intend to invest in a Xiaomi smartphone this year? Tell us, comment!