Xiaomi 12s Ultra, here’s how it’s done inside | Video teardown

The day before yesterday Xiaomi amazed with the launch of 12s Ultra, smartphone with one of the most impressive camera modules ever seen so far – it even makes the legendary Nokia Lumia 1020 pale – and today we can see it more closely thanks to the first video teardown uploaded to YouTube. Unfortunately it is in Chinese, so inevitably many details are lost, but it is still a good starting point to get an idea of ​​the complicated solutions that the engineers of the Chinese brand had to invent to host a sensor with an optical format of 1 “net. – accompanied by a secondary sensor with a periscope lens and, in order not to miss anything, a 13 MP ultrawide which is in turn anything but small.

The main camera is 11.06mm thick, also due to the sophisticated 8-element lens associated with the Sony IMX989 sensor. In the video (you can also find a screenshot above) it is compared to a unit based on the ISOCELL GNV sensor that is on board the Vivo X80 Pro, already impressive (1 / 1.3 “format) and of the flagship class in turn.

Such a setup really leaves little space for the motherboard, where key components like SoCs, memory, controllers and everything in between are housed. Apparently, Xiaomi has stacked two PCBs on top of each other to save space, and has had to resort to a custom heat dissipation system to make sure the powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is cooled properly. On the frame of the smartphone there is a copper sheet sprinkled with thermal paste directly at the SoC, to which a rather large vapor chamber is added.

For the moment we have to stop here, due to the language barrier. We hope that the smartphone will soon reach other markets in order to allow us to explore a little more. Recall that Xiaomi 12S ultra will be on sale in China starting the day after tomorrow, July 8, with prices starting from the equivalent of € 860 (8 + 256 GB) up to € 1,000 net for the variant with the most generous memory cut (12 + 512 GB). The technical specifications are as follows:

display : Dolby Vision TrueColor Display, AMOLED by Samsung type LTPO 2.0, 6.73 inches, 3,200 x 1,440 pixels (522 ppi), refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, HDR10 +, 1,500 nits of maximum brightness, 8,000,000: 1 contrast, DCI-P3 support, Gorilla Glass Victus cover

: 163.17 x 74.97 x 9.06 mm, 225 grams of weight colors: Classic Black, Verdant Green