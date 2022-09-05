Xiaomi 12S Ultra does not convince DxOMark, and is even worse than Mi 11 Ultra

- Advertisement -

Despite a main sensor that English speakers would define for the one inch size insanesensational, on the whole ultra-clicks-in-the- -camera-tests/">Xiaomi 12S Ultra did not the DxOMark experts. He could have done more, indeed much more judging by the position in the standings which even sees him behind his predecessor Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, delayed by 5 points.

The recent top with the record camera (which we had the privilege of trying during the holidays, even if it will not arrive in Italy) surpasses the best of the iPhones, the 13 Pro Max, but with similar hardware the fifth box knows of defeat or at least of a missed opportunity. Among the cons DxOMark reported a perfectible HDR, the slow reaction of the shutter button, exposure and focus perfectible with the telephoto lens, the noise a bit too accentuated.

On the contrary, from Xiaomi 12S Ultra were appreciated the dynamic range, wide in both photos and videos, the precision of the autofocus, precise with the main cam “in any light condition”and the color rendering of the photos, thanks to tuning by Leica. For the sake of completeness, it is worth mentioning the 12S Ultra equipment in terms of cameras:

Leica Summicron 1: 1.9-4.1 / 13-120 ASPH main rear: Sony IMX989 from 1 inch 50 MP (12.5 MP with pixel binning), f / 1.9, 23mm equivalent focal length, aspherical lens, OIS ultra wide and macro rear: Sony IMX586 48MP f / 2.2, 13mm (0.57x), dual PD autofocus rear telephoto (periscope): Sony IMX586 48MP f / 4.1, 120mm (5.2x zoom), Hyper OIS optical stabilization, Leica curated photo styles and filters front: 32 MP video: 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 60 fps (also Dolby Vision HDR), Full HD up to 480 fps and 720p up to 960 fps (maximum 30 seconds)



Here ultimately the conclusions of DxOMark on Xiaomi 12S Ultra:

When all the elements that “make” the Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera (hardware, software and ISP) interact profitably, the quality of the images is nothing short of surprising and the smartphone easily ends up in the top 5 of the DxOMark ranking. However, compared to other devices in the same range such as the iPhone 13 Pro, the image quality varies more and, overall, the smartphone is less reliable.