Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Edge 30 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra | Comparison cameras

We are almost at the end of 2022, and with the start of some launches focused on next year, we can finally conclude the current cell phone season and define the best models launched so far. To find out who does better in cameras, we put the most robust options from Samsung, Apple, Motorola and Xiaomi side by side in a definitive fight for the title of best cell phone camera of the year.
Will the new features included in the iPhone 14 Pro Max make it the best? Or will the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with its 1-inch sensor stand out? Does Motorola surprise you with the 200 MP of the Edge 30 Ultra? Or is the Galaxy S22 Ultra still reigning with its versatile set? Let’s find out.
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Xiaomi 12S Ultra
|Edge 30 Ultra
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Resolution
|48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + ToF 3D LiDAR
|50.3 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + ToF 3D
|200 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP
|108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP
|Opening
|f/1.8 + f/2.8 + f/2.2
|f/1.9 + f/4.1 + f/2.2
|f/1.9 + f/1.6 + f/2.2
|f/1.8 + f/4.9 + f/2.4 + f/2.2
|pixel size
|1.22 µm
|1.6 µm + 0.8 µm + 0.8 µm
|0.64 µm + 1.22 µm + 0.64 µm
|0.8 µm + 1.12 µm + 1.12 µm + 1.4 µm
|Frontal camera
|12 MP, f/1.9
|32 MP, f/2.4
|60 MP, f/2.2
|40 MP, f/2.2
In our official camera comparison you have the freedom to choose the image that suits you best, without knowing which cell phone each capture belongs to (“blind voting”)🇧🇷 The EXIF data of each image has been erased to prevent the make/model from influencing the result.
All images were captured with the camera’s native applications and in the factory default mode, except for night mode (when there is an option). We remind you that we configure all cell phones for the maximum possible resolution in a 4:3 ratio.
This voting will be open for almost a week, with the result scheduled for next Friday, December 23rd, accompanied by a video demonstrating the quality of the cameras also recording.
The entire team of editors and editors at TechSmart also participates in the vote, also without knowing the order in which the models were positioned to maintain impartiality. Now we invite you to choose the best photos and vote in the fields below, with the freedom to participate with a comment at the end of the agenda.
- The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available from Extra for BRL 5,399🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is Good and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Amazon for BRL 9,089🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is available from Carrefour for BRL 7,652🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 7,889🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.