Xiaomi 12 unveiled: here are the images!

Xiaomi is working to renew its offer of high-end smartphones: in the pipeline there is the new Xiaomi 12 line, the first equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon Gen 1. The Chinese manufacturer, as always, does things big (or in a confusing way, depending on your point of view), so even his Xiaomi 12 will do it in three: a basic model, a Pro and an Ultra. To these high-end models will then be added a lower-end one, the Lite, which will give up the more performing SoC from Qualcomm.

The most recent rumors focus on 12 base: a trusted source (OnLeaks) shared one image gallery showing the smartphone from every angle.

The most striking element of the rear is undoubtedly the rectangular camera module that encloses three goals. The display with curved edges and the front camera housed in a hole positioned in the center of the top edge. Other characteristics that can be obtained from the images and information provided by the source concern the screen size (6.2 “) and those of the smartphone (152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm – the thickness reaches 11.5 mm at the rear camera module). On the lower edge there is the inevitable door USB-C; the fingerprint sensor instead it should be integrated into the screen (there is no trace of it on the back cover, nor on the side).

The images confirm overall a similar design to that of the 12 Pro (see the cases dedicated to this model which show a very similar camera module), while the differences are more marked than the 12 Ultra which will sport a much more eye-catching rear camera (this is suggested by the recent rendered images).