Xiaomi 12 unveiled: here are the images!

The most striking element of the rear is undoubtedly the rectangular camera module that encloses three goals. The display with curved edges and the front camera housed in a hole positioned in the center of the top edge.

Other characteristics that can be obtained from the images and information provided by the source concern the screen size (6.2 “) and those of the smartphone (152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm – the thickness reaches 11.5 mm at the rear camera module). On the lower edge there is the inevitable door USB-C; the fingerprint sensor instead it should be integrated into the screen (there is no trace of it on the back cover, nor on the side).