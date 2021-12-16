Xiaomi 12 unveiled: here are the images!

Xiaomi is working to renew its offer of high-end smartphones: in the pipeline there is the new Xiaomi 12 line, the first equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon Gen 1. The Chinese manufacturer, as always, does things big (or in a confusing way, depending on your point of view), so even his Xiaomi 12 will do it in three: a basic model, a Pro and an Ultra. To these high-end models will then be added a lower-end one, the Lite, which will give up the more performing SoC from Qualcomm.
The most recent rumors focus on 12 base: a trusted source (OnLeaks) shared one image gallery showing the smartphone from every angle.
The most striking element of the rear is undoubtedly the rectangular camera module that encloses three goals. The display with curved edges and the front camera housed in a hole positioned in the center of the top edge.
Other characteristics that can be obtained from the images and information provided by the source concern the screen size (6.2 “) and those of the smartphone (152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm – the thickness reaches 11.5 mm at the rear camera module). On the lower edge there is the inevitable door USB-C; the fingerprint sensor instead it should be integrated into the screen (there is no trace of it on the back cover, nor on the side).
The picture of the features has yet to be completed, but in the light of the previous rumors the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the FHD + screen (from 6.2 “), 8GB of RAM, the triple rear camera (all with 50MP sensor) and the 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 100W.
The presentation of the Xiaomi 12 range is close, so close that the company’s CEO was sure to arrive first on the market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone. The launch of the Motorola Edge X30 has blown the primacy to Xiaomi which is still in race to get on the podium: the debut of the new Mi 12 could take place between the end of the year and the beginning of January.