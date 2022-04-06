Xiaomi 12 under the lens of DxOMark: analyzed photos, videos and audio

After analyzing the Pro version, he got altogether 131 points placing in fourteenth place in the overall ranking, DxOMark also tested the “base” model of Xiaomi 12 which in its tests scored 123 points overall which earned him the thirty-third position together with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

PHOTO AND VIDEO

A certainly good result that obtained by Xiaomi 12 but far from the 146 points obtained by Honor Magic4 Ultimate which currently seems unattainable. Compared to its predecessor, Xiaomi 12 generally showed improvements except for the zoom quality where it lost 8 points. The performance of photos and videos increased by 4 and 3 points respectively.

In relation to its price range, DxOMark found overall good video performance underlining the fast and precise focus quality, which allows you to easily capture moving subjects, as well as effective stabilization. The photographic performance is also good, especially when you are in bright light conditions.

The situation gets worse when you are indoors or in low light conditions. In these cases, DxOMark has reported visible limitations in photographic performance with details that are often lost. Also limited the zoom performance (a tele module is missing).

These, in general, are the pros and cons found:

PHOTO

The exposure is precise in the landscape environments

The white balance is stable both indoors and outdoorsWide angle: Zoom offers accurate exposure, color and focusZoom: Exposure, white balance and autofocus are stable and repeatable.Preview: Exposure is similar to capture

A slight blue cast is often seen in outdoor conditions. Details are often lost and noise is visible indoors and in low light. Artifacts such as glows and ghosting are often visible. Bokeh: The blur effect is often unnatural Night: The exposure is often too low

VIDEO

The colors are quite nice and accurate in all conditions Exposure is accurate in all conditions Autofocus is fast and accurate Stabilization is quite efficient in all conditions

Clipping often visible in bright areas Color shading and white balance instabilities are visible Minimal details are sometimes lost in low light and indoors Sometimes artifacts and tonal variations are observed

DxOmark also compared the performance to the iPhone 13 (non Pro) compared to which the Xiaomi 12 performs worse for both photos and videos and zoom. In particular, Xiaomi 12 showed more focusing errors indoors and a worse trade-off between noise and detail. Compared to the Galaxy S22 (with Exynos processor), Xiaomi 12 showed an overall similar performance for both photos and videos. In this case, the biggest difference is the zoom capability clearly in favor of Samsung’s smartphone.



AUDIO

Moving on to the audio sector, analyzing microphones and speakers, Xiaomi 12 got a total score of 69, one point less than the Pro model, which earned him the thirty-ninth position in the global ranking and the sixteenth in that relating to the “Premium” band. Compared to its predecessor, Xiaomi 12 gained 8 points in terms of recording but remained unchanged in playback.

Among the strengths detected by DxOMark, good tone balance, especially with high volume, good dynamic range, good stereo separation and excellent handling of artifacts. The performance in relation to audio recording is also excellent.

Conversely, DxOmark found the lack of bass and brilliance in playback, with a consequent “muffled sound”. The lack of bass was also detected during audio recording as fingers could easily block the microphones when holding the device.

Compared to Galaxy S22 (with Exynos processor), Xiaomi 12 offers a similar overall audio experience but with better dynamic performance when playing. Similar experience also compared to Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro even if, in recording, the Xiaomi 12 manages the dynamics better but is held back by the lack of bass.

