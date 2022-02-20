Search here...
Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Snapdragon Gen 1+? Debut in the third quarter

By: Abraham

A smartphone is missing to complete the Xiaomi 12 range: the 12 Ultra top range will soon be added to the “base” models, 12X and 12 Pro, certainly the most awaited given the rumors that have accompanied it so far. It will be a device all camera, with a rear module that the dummies reveal to be very bulky. Among other things, it should officially mark the debut of the prestigious collaboration with Leica.

But the real news today concerns what we will find under the body, not behind. And the reference goes to mobile platformwhich according to what the leaker Digital Chat Station reveals could be the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a new variant of Qualcomm’s flagship offering. The smartphone in question is identified as Xiaomi L2S, which the IMEI database attributes to the next flagship of the Chinese company, while the chipset has the code name SM8475 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is instead SM8450). Indiscretions dating back to last summer spoke of TSMC as a company responsible for its production, always with a 4nm process (it is Samsung instead to take care of the “base” SoC).

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT XIAOMI 12 ULTRA AND WHEN IT WILL ARRIVE

We still know little about Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but we can begin to collect the information that has emerged so far. Also according to the Chinese leaker, the debut should take place during the third quarter of 2022and not in February as initially assumed.

  • display with curved burdi
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
  • rear cameras (collaboration with Leica):
    • 50MP main Samsung GN5
    • 48MP tele 2x
    • 48MP tele 5x
    • 48MP periscope 10x
Abraham

Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Snapdragon Gen 1+? Debut in the third quarter

