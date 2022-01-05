Xiaomi 12 Ultra: dummy confirms the gigantic camera

Xiaomi 12 Ultra back in the spotlight following the spread of Images he was born in video which portray the dummy unit made of aluminum. Please note that these models are created on the basis of leaked specifications to allow third parties to start producing accessories dedicated to products not yet on the market.
Some details may therefore change with respect to the final model, but in this specific case it does not seem destined to change what will probably be remembered as thedistinctive element of the next Ultra from Xiaomi: the rear camera module is nothing short of huge.
As is evident from the images, the element that encloses the main camera lenses occupies about a third of the back cover – better to say the elements, because the circular one is superimposed on a rectangular one. The thickness of the module is also relevant, evident in the third image below. A tonnage justified by the fact that, according to previous rumors, that area should host no less than four sensors.
- Samsung GN5 50MP main sensor
- 48MP sensor with 2x tele lens
- 48MP sensor with 5x tele lens
- 48MP sensor with 10x periscope telephoto lens
In the large area dedicated to the camera the small secondary display disappears seen in the previous Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra; probably the Chinese manufacturer preferred to make more room for the lenses by giving up a component which, although capable of capturing attention, was certainly not indispensable.