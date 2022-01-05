Xiaomi 12 Ultra: dummy confirms the gigantic camera

Some details may therefore change with respect to the final model, but in this specific case it does not seem destined to change what will probably be remembered as thedistinctive element of the next Ultra from Xiaomi: the rear camera module is nothing short of huge.

As is evident from the images, the element that encloses the main camera lenses occupies about a third of the back cover – better to say the elements, because the circular one is superimposed on a rectangular one. The thickness of the module is also relevant, evident in the third image below. A tonnage justified by the fact that, according to previous rumors, that area should host no less than four sensors.