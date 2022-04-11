Xiaomi 12 Ultra could arrive on 5/10 with the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

Many of us expected that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would launch alongside the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro at the China launch event that was held in December 2021. Now, an alleged poster shows that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be released on May 10 and, what is even more interesting, that it could arrive with the yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. Although the image looks quite convincing, it is not clear if it is the real thing. In any case, everything seems to point to a launch of the device in May. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is believed to be equipped with a 6.73″ E5 AMOLED display, which uses LTPO 2.0 technology to offer an adaptive rate of up to 120Hz. According to Digital Chat Station, the phone will continue to use ceramic for its back. and will be sold in at least black and white color options.