Xiaomi 12, there is the date: new range on December 28th

The informant Ice Universe he had shown himself very decisive yesterday on Twitter on the presentation of the Xiaomi 12. Two characters, no words: “28”, he had ruled. And so the network began to rumble about the date, not so much about the period because that they would be revealed by 2021 had long been established, and the predecessors had also been announced at the end of the year.

To formalize everything he thought about it Xiaomi itself, intervened a few moments ago on Weibo with a post in which he announces the launch of the Xiaomi 12 range. And the date is that, the December 28, 2021 at 7:30 pm in China, 12:30 pm in Italy. The post includes a virtual poster featuring Su Bingtian, a Chinese sprinter who won the silver medal in 60 meters flat at the 2018 Birmingham Indoor World Championships.

And its presence can be seen as a clue to support what has been hypothesized so far, i.e. that at least initially the Xiaomi 12 will be distributed in the internal market to arrive elsewhere only later. Ice Universe again intervened on Twitter by distributing an additional teaser that has all the air of having “flown” out of the Xiaomi offices, but the interesting passage is not so much the image as the caption that accompanies it: “Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are coming”.

Ice Universe did not keep out Xiaomi 12 Ultra at random: the prevailing feeling is that the company intends to keep a ‘additional card to be exploited in the following months.

The occasion of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 could (indeed, should) be perfect for also reveal the renewed MIUI 13 user interface, which will likely be part of the software equipment of the new top of the range. As for the hardware, the smartphone should be pretty compact, with a 6.2-inch Full HD + display and dimensions of 152.7 x 70 x 8.6 mm (11.5 mm including the rear camera assembly protrusion).