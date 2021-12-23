Xiaomi 12, the rumors sum it all up: it will be a compact and light top

Despite the launch date of the range Xiaomi 12 is official and missing just under a week, the rumors continue to give birth to details on the next top of the range of the Chinese company. A few hours ago the informant intervened Bald Panda on Weibo, sharing one of the typical summary images that companies generally show at the end of events with the smartphone and the main features around.

An interesting leak, even if it is Bald Panda himself who warns that the camera specifications and especially prices they would not be accurate. However, the remaining information would be correct. So Xiaomi 12 would first of all be a compact smartphone, indeed more compact than what the manufacturers have accustomed us to – and it cannot be excluded that the downsizing can be balanced by a diagonal growth of the display and the external dimensions of Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 in fact they strike there diagonal of the screen, “just” 6.28 inches, the length less than 70 mm and especially the weight of 180 grams. The current Xiaomi Mi 11, for comparison, has a 6.81-inch screen and is 74.6 mm wide, so the dimensional differences would be by no means negligible.

Xiaomi Mi 11 74.6 x 164.3 x 8.06 mm

6.81 inches – 3200×1440 px Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 74.6 x 164.3 x 8.38 mm

6.81 inches – 3200×1440 px

Below is the technical prospectus that can be composed from the render of Xiaomi 12.

XIAOMI 12, THE ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET

screen : 6.28-inch AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision

: 6.28-inch AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision chip : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (it’s already official)

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (it’s already official) memories : RAM: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 type internal: 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 type

: cameras rear: 50 MP main, 1 / 1.28-inch sensor, f / 1.9 with optical stabilization (OIS) 13 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with 123 ° FOV optically stabilized telephoto lens with 3x optical, 10x hybrid and 30x digital zoom

rear: connectivity : 5G SA NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared emitter

: 5G SA NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared emitter audio: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res

battery : 4,500mAh with 67-watt wired fast charging and 30-watt wireless fast charging

: 4,500mAh with 67-watt wired fast charging and 30-watt wireless fast charging interface user: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

user: MIUI 13 based on Android 12 length : 69.9 mm

: 69.9 mm weight: 180 grams