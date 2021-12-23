Xiaomi 12: The first leaked official images are here

On December 28, 2021, a new Xiaomi series 12 of high-end smartphones in China. At least two models are expected, the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Now the prolific source @evleaks has shared on Twitter three images that show the Xiaomi 12 in silver and green colors.

As expected, the base model will have a 6.28 ″ AMOLED display curved on all four sides with narrow bezels around it and a perforated selfie camera in the center. Marketing materials published by Xiaomi have already revealed that it will be a 2K display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It is known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12 Ultra will carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which was officially announced earlier this month. It is the first 4nm chipset from Qualcomm. Possibly, this processor will also be used for the Xiaomi 12 base model.

These will also be the first Xiaomi smartphones to They will run Android 12 out of the box and, on top, the MIUI 13 interface.

The press image also shows the rear. The base model will be equipped with a triple camera, which is in the upper left corner.

You can see a big camera, probably 50 MP, and underneath are two more cameras and an LED flash. On the Xiaomi 12 Pro, there will be another sensor placed under the flash, possibly a LiDAR scanner. However, it is not in the basic model.

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 67W. The Pro and Ultra models will reportedly offer 120W support.