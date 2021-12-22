Xiaomi 12 sets the record straight: the quality of the display is very high

There are just a few days left for the official presentation of the next Xiaomi top range, or rather the next top range, given that the Chinese manufacturer, as usual, will decline its range in several variants. In the past few hours, Xiaomi’s official Weibo account has provided other noteworthy details on Xiaomi 12, in particular on the quality of the display. After clearly showing that the screens of Xiaomi 12 and the Pro variant they are characterized by reduced frames and a hole to house the front camera, Xiaomi highlights the evaluation that DisplayMate has assigned to the panel: an A +, with 15 record scores.

10-bit color depth, Gorilla Glass Victus glass, very accurate brightness control and high pixel density – the basic variant should have FHD + resolution, even higher than that of the Pro model. Now you can continue to discuss DisplayMate’s evaluations, but there are enough clues to understand that Xiaomi is doing everything to take care of the product without neglecting one of the essential aspects of the data sheet. In another post, a Xiaomi executive added a few more details on the characteristics of the screen , confirming, very accurate brightness control and high pixel density – the basic variant should have FHD + resolution, even higher than that of the Pro model. The presentation date of the Xiaomi 12 range is set for December 28th, but knowing the modus operandi of the company it is easy to foresee that before the launch there will be room for other previews on the technical characteristics. However, the presence of the SoC Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 which will be the pillar of the hardware platform has already been confirmed.