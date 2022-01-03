Xiaomi 12 rockets in China, 12 Ultra in February and rumors for Europe

On the latter device, the always very active Digital Chat Station has expressed itself in the past few hours, predicting that the wait will still be quite long: the arrival is scheduled for February, after the chinese new year, which this year falls on February 1. The holiday, it should be remembered, brings seven days of national holidays.

According to previous rumors, Xiaomi 12 Ultra promises a photographic sector, in partnership with Leica, really out of scale, with a circular module with a diameter almost equal to the entire width of the device. There should be a 50MP main wide-angle lens with Samsung GN5 sensor, a 2x telephoto lens with 48MP sensor, another 5x 48MP telephoto and even a third telephoto, this time periscopic, 10x again with a 48MP sensor. And it looks like it will be all: no ultra-wide angle. And goodbye also to the secondary display seen in Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.