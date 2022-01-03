Xiaomi 12 rockets in China, 12 Ultra in February and rumors for Europe

It seems that Xiaomi 12 started in the best way: in China, the series of top-of-the-range smartphones shattered every flash sales record of the company, totaling the equivalent of About $ 283 million in just five minutes. The previous record belonged to Mi 11 with 236 million. Thanks to a reasonably broad and detailed offer, able to satisfy everyone’s needs; which among other things is still missing the champion, or Xiaomi 12 Ultra.
On the latter device, the always very active Digital Chat Station has expressed itself in the past few hours, predicting that the wait will still be quite long: the arrival is scheduled for February, after the chinese new year, which this year falls on February 1. The holiday, it should be remembered, brings seven days of national holidays.
According to previous rumors, Xiaomi 12 Ultra promises a photographic sector, in partnership with Leica, really out of scale, with a circular module with a diameter almost equal to the entire width of the device. There should be a 50MP main wide-angle lens with Samsung GN5 sensor, a 2x telephoto lens with 48MP sensor, another 5x 48MP telephoto and even a third telephoto, this time periscopic, 10x again with a 48MP sensor. And it looks like it will be all: no ultra-wide angle. And goodbye also to the secondary display seen in Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
Meanwhile, information is emerging on the possible international launch of the range. An engineer of the company has published a photo of two prototypes of Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, thus confirming, through the codes on the back of the body, the European arrival of the first, and leaving the second (which is simply a prototype for the Chinese market, as confirmed by leaker @_snoopytech_ on Twitter). It is important to note that even with Mi 11 Xiaomi has decided not to bring the Pro model to us. It is very likely that the Ultra model will also arrive at a later time, while it is still to be understood what the fate of the cheaper 12X will be.
ARES = Fake company name. L3 = internal Codename. EU = Region.