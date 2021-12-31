Xiaomi 12 Pro, the first video teardowns reserve several surprises

As usual, the smartphone opens starting from the back cover; the layout is the traditional one – back cover, central structure with support body, display on the other side. Motherboard and cameras are located at the top; in the center there is the battery, at the bottom we find another card connected to the main one and to various peripherals such as the charging port and the speakers. For the dissipation of heat, we find different solutions: a copper sheet, a film, a 2900 square mm vapor chamber (one side approximately 5cm x 5cm) and a layer of silicone grease.

The video allows us to closely observe the Sony IMX707 sensor previously unreleased, and its seven-element lens with built-in optical stabilization. We also see the ISOCELL JN1 sensor and that of the 50 MP ultra-wide angle. The smartphone includes LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage drive, both of which are manufactured by SK Hynix.

Also very interesting are the speakers, which are four and are oriented diagonally. The motor for vibration it is particularly wide, more than what is found in other Android smartphones and comparable to that of iPhones. Finally, the fingerprint scanner below the display: it looks particularly sophisticated and refined, thinner than what is usually seen.