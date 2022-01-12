Xiaomi 12 Pro, the English teardown arrives: done well, but inside it is not for everyone

Although it was made official on December 28 and is available for purchase, in China, from the last year, the teardowns of the Xiaomi range 12 they struggled to get onto the web. If everything is still silent on the “standard” version, on that one Pro it arrived little and only from China. In the first teardowns, Xiaomi 12 Pro highlighted a construction quality at the top of the sector and some peculiarities.

To face another teardown of Xiaomi 12 Pro – the current top of the range awaiting the debut of Xiaomi 12 Ultra – is PBKreviews in a video it is a bit more usable for us, if only because it is commented in English. To access the inside of Xiaomi 12 Pro it is first necessary to heat the perimeter of the rear glass surface so that a pick can separate it from the frame, a practice we have been used to by almost all recent smartphones.

Inside there are about twenty screws (19, to be precise, image above) to remove to disassemble the smartphone. The wireless charging coil is in the center of the device and makes a single component with some covers and the phone’s antennas. However, it immediately catches the eye how there are a couple of copper “films” to remove in the area of ​​cameras and chips that Xiaomi should have inserted to promote heat dissipation.

They must be pulled away, and there is to be careful how to do it to hope to put them back in their place correctly during reassembly: they probably contributed, albeit minimally, to a repairability score not exciting. The Xiaomi 12 Pro teardown continues on the cameras: the main 50 megapixel wide-angle lens has optical image stabilization (OIS), not the remaining two, the 13 MP ultra wide angle and the 5 MP telemacro. The extensive use of copper to delocalize the heat produced by the components, and on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 there is also an adequate amount of thermal paste.

On the opposite side of the smartphone, on the SIM compartment, there is the classic humidity detector which turns red to signal the entry of water or other liquids. The inside of the Xiaomi 12 Pro still seems quite crowded, and the replacement of the display does not seem to be a particularly “democratic” operation.