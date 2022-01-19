Xiaomi 12 Pro, super refined display thanks to two exclusive software technologies

Xiaomi he believes we still don’t know everything about his 12 Pro, which was unveiled in China at the end of last year. In the past few hours he has published an in-depth study on the Chinese social network Weibo two advanced and unique software technologies used in the display: they are called Sliding Variable Speed ​​and Natural Eye Protection Mode.

SLIDING VARIABLE SPEED

It is basically a more refined and optimized algorithm for adapting the refresh rate of the screen. As we know, displays with LTPO technology can take practically any intermediate value between the maximum (in this specific case 120 Hz) and the minimum, which is usually 10 Hz. Xiaomi has developed a method to provide the best user experience when scrolls: the refresh rises to 120 Hz as soon as the user’s finger touches the display, and gradually decreases as the scrolling animation slows down.

Basically, the algorithm tries to synchronize the animation FPS speed to the panel refresh rate in real time, thus nullifying any stuttering effects and other graphic artifacts that would occur if the refresh were to decrease too soon (of course it is worth pointing out that if you intervene too late you do not save energy, negating the main advantage of variable refresh panels).

NATURAL EYE PROTECTION MODE

It is basically a more effective blue light filter, which instead of just applying “a coat of yellow” evenly across the entire screen treats each color differently based on the amount of blue it contains. For example, in the standard RGB color space (CIE 1931 RGB) the area with the greatest amount of blue light is between pure white (255, 255, 255) and pure blue (0, 0, 255). In fact, notice how the third coordinate, that of blue, is always fixed at the maximum possible value, that is, 255.

The Xiaomi software, therefore, will intervene in a more massive way on these colors, better preserving those that just do not have or have very little blue (let’s think of red, which is 255, 0, 0), which will therefore remain more vivid and turned on. Ultimately, therefore, we can say that the night mode of Xiaomi 12 Pro will be more accurate and similar to reality without creating discomfort to the user’s eye. Notice the three scenarios in the image below: at the top left is the original image, with no active night mode

at the bottom left there is the image filtered by a traditional night mode. Everything is more yellowish

on the right there is instead the image filtered by the Xiaomi algorithm. The reds and greens are practically the same as the original, while the background changes from white to yellow.