Xiaomi 12 Pro: power in abundance to face the high-end of 2022

Xiaomi has just presented the best of its catalog. As planned, the brand has announced its new top-of-the-range phones. The Xiaomi 12 family on whose cusp right now is the Xiaomi 12 Pro whose specifications we go on to review.

A model that in the absence of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, It is the most powerful model of all those presented. A phone that cannot miss the latest Qualcomm processor, powerful fast charging and Android 12 along with MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s latest layer of customization.

Data sheet

Xiaomi 12 Pro Screen 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO 2K at 3,300 x 1,440 pixels Refresh from 1 to 120Hz Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixel Sony IMX707 Wide angle: 50 megapixels with f / 1.9 Telephoto: 50 megapixels Frontal camera 32 megapixels Battery 4,600 mAh 120W fast charge 50W wireless fast charging 10W Reverse Wireless Charging Operating system Android 12 with MIUI 13 Connectivity G WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 Gps NFC USB type C Dimensions 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16 mm (leather thickness is 8.88 mm) Weight 204 grams (205 grams in leather) Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Harman Kardon stereo speakers Price From 4,699 yuan, about 651 euros to change

Power in abundance

Of the new phone, highlight the screen, created based on a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel capable of offering a 2K resolution with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. A model that abandons the curve opting for a totally flat screen. In addition, the panel will offer support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. A 10-bit panel that achieves 522 dpi and a brightness of 1500 nits.

Under the screen, the latest in processors, the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 4 nm architecture that is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of capacity depending on the chosen model. The storage memory is of type UFS 3.1.

When it comes to the rear cameras, the Xiaomi 12 Pro bet on a module with three objectives, all with 50 megapixels. It is a main lens with the Sony IMX707 with a 1 / 1.28 “sensor, f / 1.9 aperture and optical stabilization, a wide angle with f / 1.9 and a telephoto lens with a 1.28 µn sensor. The camera front for selfies appears perforated and is now 32 megapixels

The autonomy comes from the hand of a 4,600 mAh battery It can be recharged by cable with a fast charge of 120 W or wirelessly, with a power of 50 W. It also has a reverse charging system to power other devices with a power of 10 W.

As expected, the Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with Android 12 and Xiaomi’s new customization layer: MIUI 13. It will also be compatible with WiFi 6 and will have an extra in the audio by integrating speakers signed by Harman Kardon.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been officially announced in China and for now only the prices for that market have been made public. While we wait for your arrival in other countries, these are the known prices and variants.