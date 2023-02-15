5G News
HomeTech NewsXiaomi 12 Lite vs Galaxy A73: which premium mid-range is the best...

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Galaxy A73: which premium mid-range is the best option? | Comparative

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Galaxy A73: which premium mid-range is the best option? | Comparative
1676424325 xiaomi 12 lite vs galaxy a73 which premium mid range is.jpeg
The Xiaomi 12 Lite and the Galaxy A73 are two premium intermediaries that aim to offer a good overall set, combining many flagship features with some savings, so as not to weigh on your pocket.

When we compare this Chinese smartphone with the Korean one, which one is the best in the segment? TechSmart will tell you the answer now.

Comparative Index
  • design
  • Multimedia and resources
  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Price
  • Conclusion
design and connectivity

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Starting with the design, Xiaomi decided to innovate on its device, by placing a flatter lid and straight sides, in addition to a camera block that highlights the main sensor at the top. Samsung, on the other hand, maintained the look of the previous generation, with the module jumped to house the lens.

The two manufacturers opted for a matte finish, even with different materials. The 12 Lite features a glass back, more modern than the Galaxy’s full plastic body. Not to mention that the Chinese also comes with the most compact and light body of the duo. The Korean responds with IP67 certification, to resist dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy A73

At the front, nothing new beyond what we are used to seeing with these manufacturers. Both use a centralized hole-shaped notch, with an optical fingerprint reader under the display.

The A73 is the only one to bring storage expansion, through the hybrid drawer that shares the microSD slot with the second carrier chip. But his Bluetooth 5.0 is still behind the 5.2 present in the Xiaomi model. At the very least, they offer sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC for contactless payments.

The 12 Lite marks the most premium, compact and lightweight body; and the Galaxy scores for protection against water and dust and for supporting a memory card.

best construction

Xiaomi 12 Lite

scratch protection
None

more modern look

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?

Galaxy A73

Best notch solution

Both

Best biometrics solution

Both

Best endurance certification?

Galaxy A73

Which is more compact and lightweight?

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Does it have NFC?

Both

Do you have WiFi 6?

Both
Multimedia and resources

Screen


Both the Chinese and the Korean come with an AMOLED-type screen, which excels at the level of brightness for viewing outside the home. They are also similar in the presence of Full HD+ resolution, so as not to disappoint in image definition, and in the 120 Hz refresh rate, which provides high fluidity in games and system animations.

Although the Galaxy has the largest display, it is the Xiaomi that delivers the best frontal use, thanks to the smaller edges. The 12 Lite still has the differentials of 12-bit support, which allows it to reproduce 68 billion different color tones, and the 240 Hz touch sensor, for lower latency. At least there’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both.

With more advantages, the point goes to the 12 Lite.

best screen technology

Both

Best screen brightness

Both

more colors

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Best screen resolution

None

bigger screen

Galaxy A73

Better screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi 12 Lite

High Hz screen?

Both

Fastest touch sensor

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Better protection against scratches

Both

Overall screen quality

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Sound


These cell phones do not skimp on the sound part. Here we see a stereo system in the duo, which takes advantage of the call speaker as an additional channel. But the 12 Lite goes further and provides an audio output at the top, making a total of three. In other words, more immersion for the user.

The two offer good sound power, with a performance slightly superior to the Chinese. The Korean, on the other hand, provides the best sound quality, as it has more balanced bass, mids and highs than the rival, although it is still far from perfection.

None of them contain a physical jack for headphones or send an adapted accessory in the package.

Greater power against better quality. We have a point for each in this regard.

Sound is stereo?

Both

Does it have P2 input?

None

Greater frequency balance

Galaxy A73

sound power

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Do headphones come in the box?

None

System


These devices come out of the box equipped with native Android 12. The 12 Lite will not be Xiaomi’s longest-lasting model, which makes it even further away from reaching the four software updates promised by Samsung for its premium intermediary.

At least, in the fluidity part, the two provide good smoothness, especially with the 120 Hz screen of each one of them. The fast mobile network will not be lacking either, as 5G support is guaranteed here.

The Chinese interface stands out mainly for its customization options. MIUI even provides a floating menu with app shortcuts, something similar to what Samsung and its One UI provide with the Edge Screen.

Good features on either side, the point is with the Galaxy for superior longevity.

Well-updated system?

Galaxy A73

Will the system be updated in the future?

Galaxy A73

Which system or customization has more and better features?

Both

Is there a 5G mobile network?

Both

More fluid software

Both
Performance

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A73

Both are equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. The difference is that the 12 Lite has 6 GB of RAM, against 8 GB for the Galaxy. What memory has the most impact on performance? We saw that in our tests. In addition to being the fastest on opening, the A73 managed to hold more apps in the background and was 35 seconds faster in total.

Benchmarks were not affected. Therefore, we have practically the same scores on AnTuTu and Geekbench indicators. In games, there is nothing to complain about. The duo runs all titles at maximum quality and with good fluidity.

For superior multitasking, the point goes to Samsung.

Who does better on the opening test?

Galaxy A73

Who wins in the most demanding games?

Both

Who has the best benchmark numbers?

None

What is the most up to date processor?

None

Which has better RAM/CPU balance?

Galaxy A73

Which has more storage?

None
Battery

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A73

In battery, Xiaomi put one with only 4,300 mAh in its middleman. The Korean preferred to use one with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Logically, the A73 lasts longer, right? Wrong. The 12 Lite’s optimizations weighed in this regard and gave it an autonomy of about 28 hours, just over two hours above the Galaxy.

Moving on to charging, the Chinese sends a 67 W adapter, which allows you to reach 100% in just 50 minutes. Quite different from the 15 W accessory sent by Samsung, which needs two hours to complete the process.

This is an easy point for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Which has more battery?

Galaxy A73

Which recharges faster?

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test?

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Does it have wireless charging?

None
Camera

Xiaomi delivers a triple set, against four rear cameras inserted by Samsung. Anyway, you will find a 108 MP main sensor in them. These devices take turns in taking the best pictures, even with a high level of sharpness and a lot of detail on both. The Galaxy gets the colors right by day, while the Xiaomi has a more efficient night mode.

Their ultrawide is capable of recording good images, in addition to maintaining color quality in relation to the main one. It’s just that the A73’s higher lens resolution allows for a little more definition here.

Both have a macro camera, which lacks autofocus. At least the Korean one still has better catches. The portrait mode works well in both, either by software in Chinese, or by the sensor dedicated to blurring in Samsung’s.

In the details, the point goes to the Galaxy.

Best rear camera set

Both

Best photos of the day

Galaxy A73

best night photos

Xiaomi 12 Lite

most versatile set

Galaxy A73

best ultrawide

Galaxy A73

best telephoto lens

None

best macro

Galaxy A73

best depth

Galaxy A73

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 12 Lite

Their camcorder supports 4K videos but limited to just 30 fps. Quality does not disappoint overall. You’ll have agile focus on both, but it could be better. Audio capture is stereo and very clean. What ties the tie here is the stabilization, since only the Galaxy comes with an optical solution, to better deal with the shakes.

Therefore, the A73 scores one more point.

Does it have optical stabilization?

Galaxy A73

Does it have electronic stabilization?

Both

agile focus

Both

Does it record in 8K at 30 fps?

None

Does it record in 4K at 30 fps?

Both

Best audio capture

None

best video quality

None

Best recording features

None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A73

On both sides, we find a 32 MP front camera, but with very different performances. While both do well for selfies during the day and in portrait mode, at night you’ll get more noise on the A73. Not to mention that the 12 Lite comes with autofocus, something rare in intermediaries. For its part, the Galaxy records from the front in 4K, while the Xiaomi is limited to Full HD.

Auto focus and better night selfies against 4K front shooting. We give one point for each.

Best front camera set

None

Front camera records in 4K?

Galaxy A73

best selfie

Xiaomi 12 Lite
Price

These smartphones were officially launched in Europe. The Xiaomi 12 Lite arrived at a suggested price of BRL 4,000, slightly more expensive than the BRL 3,800 initially charged by the Galaxy A73. In the current market, both have dropped in value and can be found at around R$ 2,400 in national retail.

With no difference here, we closed the match with a draw.

Which had the best launch price?

Galaxy A73

Which has the lowest current cost?

None
Conclusion

The clash between the premium intermediaries ended with the victory of the Korean against the Chinese, even though both can be found in the same price range in the current Europeian scenario. But the score was quite balanced, which may indicate a choice based on items of your preference.

If you want a premium construction, with a more compact and lighter body, a higher quality screen and a battery that lasts longer and charges in less time, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is the ideal choice.

If your preference is for a cell phone that has more longevity of updates, faster multitasking performance and a superior set of cameras in photos and videos, the best alternative for you is the Galaxy A73.

RESULT

Xiaomi 12 Lite: 6 POINTS

  • Premium construction and more compact and lightweight body
  • Bigger screen with more colors
  • more powerful sound
  • Longer battery life and shorter charging time
  • Front camera with better selfies
  • Same price in current Europeian market

Samsung Galaxy A73: 8 POINTS

  • Rugged design with microSD slot
  • higher quality sound
  • System with superior longevity
  • Faster multitasking performance
  • Rear cameras with higher quality photos
  • Videos with better stabilization system
  • Front camera that shoots in 4K
  • Same price in current Europeian market

Do you also consider this confrontation as balanced as the scoreboard showed? Do you think the 12 Lite is better, or do you prefer the benefits of the Galaxy A73? Answer us in the space below.

  • The Xiaomi 12 Lite is available on Amazon for BRL 2,517. The cost-benefit is average but there are 6 better models.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A73 is available at Extra for BRL 2,629. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
(updated Feb 14, 2023, 3:06 PM)
