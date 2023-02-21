Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Edge 30: photos and battery or performance and features? | Comparative

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is the Chinese bet for the premium intermediary market, in an attempt to offer an advanced device, but more affordable than the flagships. The Edge 30 comes in a similar vein, with the claim of being the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world. By putting the Xiaomi model and the Motorola model side by side, which one has the best set for the user? Let’s find out the answer now, here at TechSmart.

We started with the design, with two very different cell phones. The 12 Lite comes with a camera block that highlights the main module, against an oval module that has become Motorola's hallmark. Both opted for plastic bezels, with a matte finish on the back. The difference is that Xiaomi has switched from the simplest material to glass in the lid, to make its construction more premium. At the very least, the Edge provides a more compact and lighter body than its rival.

Furthermore, they have a biometric reader under the screen, of the optical type. But don't expect any protection against liquids and dust here. At the front, the duo also has the same type of hole-shaped notch. None of them have a microSD slot for storage expansion. In connectivity, nothing to complain about. Both offer sixth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for contactless payments. The 12 Lite scores for superior, more modern construction; and the Edge 30 marks the most compact and light body.

best construction Xiaomi 12 Lite scratch protection None more modern look Xiaomi 12 Lite Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution Both Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? edge 30 Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both

Xiaomi has a slightly larger screen than Motorola and still wins for superior front use. The Chinese chose an AMOLED type that supports 12-bit, to reproduce 68 billion colors, even though the Edge comes with an OLED panel that stands out in this and exceeds one billion. The duo also do well when we compare brightness levels. Therefore, they are a more suitable option for those who tend to go out a lot and look at their cell phone under the strong sun. The Xiaomi model offers other differentials in this regard, such as the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, more advanced than the third generation present in Motorola’s. The two have high refresh rates, but the 144 Hz of the Edge achieves a fluidity superior to the 120 Hz delivered by the competitor. Better colors against greater softness. We have a new draw.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors Xiaomi 12 Lite Best screen resolution None bigger screen Xiaomi 12 Lite Better screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 Lite High Hz screen? edge 30 Does it have scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality Both

The manufacturers didn't skimp on the audio of their respective intermediaries, with the inclusion of a stereo system. While the Edge 30 contains two speakers, the 12 Lite has three sound outputs, to expand the user's immersion in music and videos. This Chinese triple set allows for superior sound power, without any distortion at maximum volume. The problem is that the quality does not follow the same line and lags behind the Edge in the balance between bass, mids and highs. None of them have a standard P2 headphone jack. At least Motorola still sends an accessory with a USB-C plug in the package. More powerful sound against better frequency quality. We give one point for each again.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance edge 30 sound power Xiaomi 12 Lite Do headphones come in the box? edge 30

These phones have Android 12 installed at the factory. Both Xiaomi and Motorola promise two "little robot" updates for these models, but don't expect to always have the latest security packages. The fast mobile network is guaranteed in these devices, as both have 5G support. The fluidity will not disappoint either, even more so due to the presence of a high refresh rate in both, with a small advantage for Edge. In terms of features, the 12 Lite stands out for its floating menu with the most used apps and for other tools that help during gameplay. On the Edge 30 side, we have here the traditional gestures to open the camera app or turn on the flashlight, in addition to the advanced Ready For, which turns the cell phone into a portable PC. Same longevity but with more premium features on the Motorola side. Therefore, she notes another point.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? edge 30 Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software edge 30

The Xiaomi comes equipped with the Snapdragon 778G, against the Turbocharged Plus version of the same platform present in the Edge. Which is able to deliver the best performance? Our tests have shown that the Edge 30 comes out on top here. He was 40 seconds faster, with a big difference in reopening in the background. In benchmarks, AnTuTu confirms this trend in favor of Motorola, but it lags behind the Chinese in Geekbench’s multi-core. Games will not have problems running on these devices, whether in terms of quality or good fluidity. Multitasking gives the point to the Edge.

Who does better on the opening test? edge 30 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up to date processor? edge 30 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? edge 30 Which has more storage? None

On the battery, the 12 Lite has a capacity of 4,300 mAh, slightly above the 4,020 mAh present on the Edge 30. In this duel of autonomy, logic prevailed. Xiaomi recorded 28 hours of runtime in our standardized tests, almost eight hours more than the competitor. When we go to recharge, the scenario remains favorable for the Chinese. His 67W adapter takes just 50 minutes to complete the process. A faster time than Motorola’s 33W charger, which needs about an hour to reach 100%. This is an easy point for Xiaomi.

Which has more battery? Xiaomi 12 Lite Which recharges faster? Xiaomi 12 Lite Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Xiaomi 12 Lite Does it have wireless charging? None

On both sides, we find a triple set of rear cameras, but with very different sensors. The main 108 MP of the 12 Lite hits more photos than the 50 MP of the Edge 30, especially in the superior HDR. At night, the Chinese night mode also manages to do a better job in the images, without increasing noise, as in the rival. The ultrawide used by Motorola has more resolution than Xiaomi’s, but its software compromises the details and leaves the records dark, something that does not occur in the competitor. At least this Edge lens has autofocus, to capture better quality macros than the 12 Lite’s dedicated camera. Motorola even put a third blur sensor on its intermediate, which does a job not unlike the software portrait mode used by Xiaomi. The superior quality of the 12 Lite gives the point to it.

Best rear camera set Xiaomi 12 Lite Best photos of the day Xiaomi 12 Lite best night photos Xiaomi 12 Lite most versatile set edge 30 best ultrawide Xiaomi 12 Lite best telephoto lens None best macro Edge 30 (via ultrawide) best depth Both

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 12 Lite

In videos, the duo supports 4K recordings, restricted to 30 fps. If you want smoother footage, you’ll need to downgrade to Full HD. The duo delivers snappy focus and good quality stereo sound capture. What ties this match is the optical stabilization of the Edge 30, against the electronic stabilization of the 12 Lite. It’s a point for Motorola.

Does it have optical stabilization? edge 30 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality None Best recording features None

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30

Both one and the other have a 32 MP front camera. Overall, Xiaomi’s uncompressed selfies and autofocus allow for higher quality photos on it, whether during the day or at night. The advantage for the Edge is due to the frontal shooting, as it is the only one compatible with 4K at 30 fps here. Best selfies on one side; each other’s superior videos. One point for each.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? edge 30 best selfie Xiaomi 12 Lite

These devices officially arrived in Europe. Both for the same suggested retail price of R$4,000. In current retail, both are cheaper. The Xiaomi 12 Lite appears in the BRL 2,700 range, more expensive than the BRL 2,200 currently charged by the Edge 30. So Motorola takes the full stop here.

Which had the best launch price? None Which has the lowest current cost? edge 30

The confrontation between the two premium intermediaries was balanced, with a series of questions in which they showed different qualities. The Xiaomi 12 Lite stands out for its premium construction, better color display and more powerful sound. This also has the battery with greater autonomy and shorter recharge time, in addition to recording the best rear photos and selfies. On the other hand, the Edge 30 has the most compact and lightweight design, the smoothest screen, the highest quality audio and the system with the best features. It still provides the fastest performance and the videos with better stabilization. Not to mention that it has the best cost-benefit on the market at the moment. If you don't care so much about hours of autonomy and are satisfied with what Motorola offers in terms of camera, certainly the best option will be to pay less for the Edge.

RESULT Xiaomi 12 Lite: 6 POINTS more premium construction

Bigger screen with more colors

more powerful sound

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Rear cameras with higher quality photos

Front camera with better selfies Motorola Edge 30: 8 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

144Hz screen

higher quality sound

System with advanced features

Faster multitasking performance

Videos with better stabilization system

Front camera that shoots in 4K

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Which of these smartphones caught your attention the most? Do you prefer the benefits of the 12 Lite, or the perks of the Edge 30? Talk to us in the space below.