Xiaomi 12 Lite: the new bestseller candidate inherits the best of its older brothers

By Brian Adam
Although Xiaomi has already presented the Xiaomi 12S in its country of origin, the highest range in the global market It is still occupied by the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X. Now, after being seen a few days ago in the catalog of some operators such as Yoigo and Orange, the little brother of all of them has just officially seen the light.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has finally appeared on the global website of the Chinese manufacturer and, although it is not yet for sale in Spain, we already know all the details about this new model. Both its specifications and its design coincide with what had been leaked and place this mobile as a bestseller candidate of the year.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12Lite

Screen

6.55-inch AMOLED
FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)
Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 778G
Adreno 642L GPU

RAM

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2

rear cameras

Main: 108 megapixels
Wide: 8 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

32 megapixels

Drums

4,300mAh
67W fast charge

System

android 12
MIUI 13

connectivity

Dual-SIM
5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C
infrared port

Dimensions and weight

159.30 x 73.30 x 7.29mm
173g

Others

Dolby Atmos stereo speakers
On-screen fingerprint reader

Price

8GB/128GB: 439 euros (in Orange and Yoigo)

A little brother who comes stomping

Xiaomi 12 Lite 03

Like its older brothers, the new Xiaomi 12 Lite has a AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution120 Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint reader under the screen, but in this case its diagonal is 6.55 inches, slightly larger than that of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X.

Inside, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with support for 5G networks but one step below the Snapdragon 870 that mounts the 12X model. accompany you up to 8GB of RAMup to 256 GB of capacity and the MIU 13 operating system based on Android 12. It is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 02

Regarding the photographic section, it mounts a 32-megapixel front camera embedded in a hole in the screen and a rear camera composed of: a 108 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the Xiaomi 12 Lite has a Dual SIM function, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C and the usual infrared port of the Chinese brand. The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound complete their most important specifications.

Price and versions of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Lite 04

The Xiaomi 12 Lite reaches the global market in three colors with matte finish (Black, Lite Green and Lite Pink) and in three configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It is still unknown which variants will arrive in Spain and at what price, but we do know that the 8GB/128GB model has a free price in Orange and Yoigo of 439 euros.

More information | Xiaomi (in English)

