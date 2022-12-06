Xiaomi 12 Lite, Smart Band 7 Pro and other products are on sale on AliExpress

published

Christmas is coming and have you already made your gift list? As we know, at this time of year we Europeians usually perform the traditional "secret friend" in the family, company or even at church. That is, there are many gifts to buy and you can't always find them in one place. Besides, we also have to gift our family members, don't we? So this is the best opportunity for you to buy a Christmas gift with a special discount to save money when honoring people who are so important in your life. What to buy for a Christmas present? These phones are the best choice for you!

Xiaomi 12 Lite

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is the first smartphone on our list and it stands out for being a device that delivers good value for money. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 32 MP front camera and an incredible 108 MP rear camera. That is, with the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, photos will not be a problem for those who receive the gift, and it still has a 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and native Android 12.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

To turn any old TV into a Smart one, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is the best option. That's because it brings native support for 4K resolution content, being compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies. Its remote control brings shortcuts to Google Assistant and Netflix, and the device has a quad-core Cortex-A35 chipset with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. Some extras include dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and support for multiple codecs and MPEG-1 video decoding.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Despite being a little older, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the brand’s best cost-effective smartphones. It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a hole-shaped notch on the display. In addition, its processor is the Snapdragon 732G, and it works in conjunction with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. For photos, the set features a main camera of 108 MP, ultrawide of 8 MP, macro and telephoto with 2x zoom and a depth of 2 MP. Lastly, there is a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED screen with high resolution, supports 150 dials and features Always On Display mode so you can keep track of the time without having to turn on the display. The bracelet also highlights the monitoring of heart rate, sleep and SpO2 to check the levels of oxygen in the blood. For those who want to go for a walk or run without having to take their smartphone, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers integrated GPS. That is, with it it is possible to record the route precisely in some of its 110 available exercises. Finally, the bracelet has water resistance thanks to 5 ATM certification and a battery that can last up to 12 days.

