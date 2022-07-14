HomeMobileAndroidXiaomi 12 Lite official: the name could be deceiving, prices from 399...

Xiaomi 12 Lite official: the name could be deceiving, prices from 399 dollars

We have been talking about Xiaomi 12 Lite for some time now, and the company seems to have preferred to leave first of all space – and visibility – to the new 12S range, consisting of the basic models, Pro and Ultra, and then take a step back and propose on the market him, that 12 Lite that silently comes on the market with respectable technical characteristics. Lite in the name, in short, but less in reality.

Starting with the main camera – of three – from 108MP until recharging a 67W of the battery from 4.300mAhand again the display 6.55 “AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and the mobile platform Snapdragon 778 5G by Qualcomm. The shell is made of several layers and gives a pleasant play of light, the colors available are Lite Pink, Lite Green and Black.

XIAOMI 12 LITE – TECHNICAL FEATURES

  • display: AMOLED DotDisplay 6.55 “FHD +, refresh rate 120Hz, AdaptiveSync 60 / 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HRD10 +, sampling rate 240Hz, ratio 20: 9, 402ppi, 2RGB 100%, contrast 5.000.000: 1, brightness up to 950nit, mode Reading 3.0, Sunlight 3.0 mode, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, TrueColor technology, ΔE ≈ 0.31, JNCD ≈ 0.26, True Display, PWM dimming 1.920Hz
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 778G
  • memory: 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB (LPRRD4x / UFS 2.2)
  • OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12
  • audio: Dolby Atmos, 2x speaker
  • dual SIM: yes, dual standby
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
  • dimensions and weight: 159,3×73,7×7,29mm for 173g
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP, f / 2.45, dual LED, time-lapse selfie
    • rear:
      • Main 108MP, 1 / 1.52 “sensor
      • 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 120 °
      • 2MP macro, f / 2.4, FF (4cm)
      • video up to 4K @ 30fps
  • battery: 4.300mAh, 67W charging
  • colori: Black, Lite Green, Lite Pink

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Xiaomi 12 Lite is offered in three different variants:

  • 6 / 128GB: $ 399
  • 8 / 128GB: $ 449
  • 8 / 256GB: $ 499

Currently we have no indications regarding a possible marketing also in our country.

