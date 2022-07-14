Xiaomi 12 Lite official: the name could be deceiving, prices from 399 dollars

- Advertisement -

We have been talking about Xiaomi 12 Lite for some time now, and the company seems to have preferred to leave first of all space – and visibility – to the new 12S range, consisting of the basic models, Pro and Ultra, and then take a step back and propose on the market him, that 12 Lite that silently comes on the market with respectable technical characteristics. Lite in the name, in short, but less in reality.

Starting with the main camera – of three – from 108MP until recharging a 67W of the battery from 4.300mAhand again the display 6.55 “AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and the mobile platform Snapdragon 778 5G by Qualcomm. The shell is made of several layers and gives a pleasant play of light, the colors available are Lite Pink, Lite Green and Black.

XIAOMI 12 LITE – TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: AMOLED DotDisplay 6.55 "FHD +, refresh rate 120Hz, AdaptiveSync 60 / 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HRD10 +, sampling rate 240Hz, ratio 20: 9, 402ppi, 2RGB 100%, contrast 5.000.000: 1, brightness up to 950nit, mode Reading 3.0, Sunlight 3.0 mode, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, TrueColor technology, ΔE ≈ 0.31, JNCD ≈ 0.26, True Display, PWM dimming 1.920Hz

mobile platform: Snapdragon 778G

memory: 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB (LPRRD4x / UFS 2.2)

OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

audio: Dolby Atmos, 2x speaker

dual SIM: yes, dual standby

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS

dimensions and weight: 159,3×73,7×7,29mm for 173g

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

cameras: front: 32MP, f / 2.45, dual LED, time-lapse selfie rear: Main 108MP, 1 / 1.52 "sensor 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 120 ° 2MP macro, f / 2.4, FF (4cm) video up to 4K @ 30fps

battery: 4.300mAh, 67W charging

colori: Black, Lite Green, Lite Pink

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Xiaomi 12 Lite is offered in three different variants:

6 / 128GB: $ 399

8 / 128GB: $ 449

8 / 256GB: $ 499

Currently we have no indications regarding a possible marketing also in our country.

