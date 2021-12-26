Xiaomi 12 challenges iPhone 13 in the official teaser image

Xiaomi is no exception and with a debut of the new 12 range imminent, it does not miss the opportunity to challenge Apple’s iPhone. It does so with the teaser image published in the past few hours on Weibo and which highlights the differences between the screens of Xiaomi 12 and iPhone 13.

In summary, the Chinese manufacturer highlights that Xiaomi 12 has a smaller body width than that of the iPhone 13 – 69.9 mm against the 71.5 mm of the Apple smartphone – and a larger diagonal screen – 6.28. “versus 6.1”. Tighter body and bigger screen, reads the message attached to the eloquent comparative image.