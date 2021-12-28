Xiaomi 12: betting heavily on design and performance to compete with the high-end of 2022

Xiaomi did not want to end 2021 without announcing its new high-end And today we finally meet the anticipated Xiaomi 12, the most compact of this new batch, but which does not renounce level features such as its AMOLED screen, fast charging or being the first to mount the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Xiaomi’s bet to compete in the high range The year that is about to begin is already here and, although its launch has only been announced in China at the moment, we hope to get our hands on them soon. For now we are going to see everything that the new Xiaomi 12 offers.

Xiaomi 12 data sheet

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16 mm 180 Grams (glass version), 179 Grams (leather version) SCREEN AMOLED 6.28 inches FullHD + Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 120Hz, HDR10 + Brightness 1,500 nits PROCESSOR Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8 / 12GB LPDDR5 CAPACITY 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 SOFTWARE MIUI 13 based on Android 12 REAR CAMERAS Angular: 50MP, f / 1.9, PDAF, OIS

Telephoto: 32 MP, PDAF, OIS, 3x zoom

Wide Angle: 13 MP, f / 2.4

Functions: 4K 60fps video, Dual LED flash, HDR, panorama, night mode, portrait FRONTAL CAMERA 20 MP, f / 2.2, HDR, FullHD video 60fps CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0 BATTERY 4,500 mAh Fast charge 67W Wireless fast charge 50W Reverse wireless charge 10W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Fingerprint sensor under the screen Stereo speakers PRICE From 512 euros to change

An elegant design where the protagonists are the screen and the cameras

The Xiaomi 12 boasts a very elegant and sober design. It has a rear in matte finish where the camera module stands out the most, especially that large main chamber. In the images it seems that the sensor protrudes a lot from the chassis, but we will have to wait to have it in hand to see it in detail.

At the front, the screen is the absolute protagonist. The frame reduction is noticeable and the front camera has been placed in a hole centered at the top. Speaking of screen, we have a 6.28-inch AMOLED and FullHD + resolution. In addition, it has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and supports the HD10 + standard.

Returning to the cameras, the main one has a sensor 50 megapixels, f / 1.9 aperture lens and optical stabilization. It is accompanied by the 32 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and the ultra-wide camera with 13 megapixels. On the front we have a 32 megapixel camera with f2.2 aperture lens.

The first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

If we lift the hood of this Xiaomi 12 we find a whole beast. As we have already advanced, it is the first to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip that was announced just a few weeks ago. Also has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to choose between 128 or 256 GB.

In the section of the battery it does not fall short either and we find a 4,500 mAh unit that does not lack anything. We have 67W fast charging with cable and 30W if we use wireless charging. In addition, we can use the mobile to charge other accessories with reverse wireless charging.

Other of its characteristics are the stereo speakers signed by Harman Kardon, the fingerprint reader under the screen and a complete connectivity profile that includes 5G, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Versions and prices of Xiaomi 12

As we said at the beginning, the Xiaomi 12 has been officially announced in China and at the moment we only know the prices for that region, but we hope that we will soon have news of their arrival in Europe.