Xiaomi 12 arriving in Europe, possible debut of the series on March 15

Xiaomi 12 is coming to Europe, and apparently very little is missing. The date indicated is that of March 15, although no official confirmation has yet arrived. And if that is not the exact day, there is almost certainty that the launch event will take place around the middle of the month.

Proposed on the Chinese market at the end of December, the series currently consisting of the Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro smartphones, it immediately received the favors of the public with record sales that earned the company 283 million dollars in the first 5 minutes in which the devices were put on the market. It will now be seen whether the same success will also be replicated in the Old Continent: the premises are all there, given that smartphones have lines that will easily meet the tastes and preferences of Western consumers.

The event dedicated to the three smartphones will be held online, says Android Planet, and will mainly focus on the photographic capabilities of the series. After all, the slogan chosen by Xiaomi is not accidental: “Master every scene“.

We know everything about Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro, at least for the models sold in China. There does not seem to be any substantial differences compared to the variants destined for the European / global market, and the prices, as already emerged above, should be the following:

Xiaomi 12: 800-900 €

Xiaomi 12X: 600-700 €

Xiaomi 12 Pro: € 1,000-1,200

To complete the series, the latest smartphone, the top of the range, would be needed: Xiaomi 12 Ultra, with its mega-photographic module on the back and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ (we are in the field of rumors), however, could make us wait until third quarter of this year.

XIAOMI 12 SERIES AT A GLANCE

XIAOMI 12

display: AMOLED 6.3 “FHD +, 120Hz

AMOLED 6.3 “FHD +, 120Hz SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory: 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB

8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB connectivity: 5G

5G OS: MIUI 13 with Android 12

MIUI 13 with Android 12 cameras: 32MP front, 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear

32MP front, 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear battery: 4,500mAh, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless, 10W reverse charging

XIAOMI 12X

display: AMOLED 6.3 “FHD +, 120Hz

AMOLED 6.3 “FHD +, 120Hz SoC: Snapdragon 879

Snapdragon 879 memory: 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB

8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB connectivity: 5G

5G OS: MIUI 13 with Android 12

MIUI 13 with Android 12 cameras: 32MP front, 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear

32MP front, 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear battery: 4,500mAh, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless, 10W reverse charging

XIAOMI 12 PRO