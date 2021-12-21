Xiaomi 12 arrives with the holidays: for the rumors it lacks very little to the presentation

A few days ago we saw it for the first time in the renderings shared by OnLeaks: Xiaomi 12, the next flagship of the Chinese giant, is coming (and it will not be alone, as usual: we already have the first rumors about the Lite, Pro and Ultra models). It remains only to understand when, and in this sense we get a very precise indication from the well-known leaker Ice Universe.

Responding to the cue of another leaker, namely Ishan Agarwal, Ice Universe in fact, on Twitter he telegraphically revealed what should be there date on which Xiaomi will remove the veil on its new top of the range: Tuesday December 28, in the break between Christmas binges and New Year’s booze.

Most likely it will also be an opportunity to launch MIUI 13, or the Xiaomi customization of Android 12. As for the hardware, we know that the smartphone should be rather compact, with a 6.2-inch FHD + display and dimensions of 152.7x70x8.6 mm (which becomes 11.5 including the protrusion of the rear camera). Under the body there should be the last born of Qualcomm, or the SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The photographic sector will be composed, as evidenced by the renderings, of three sensors with the main one that will dominate the upper part of the rectangular element that will enclose them (a very similar solution should also appear on Xiaomi 12 Pro, while Xiaomi 12 Ultra at what it seems it will have a decidedly more eye-catching design).