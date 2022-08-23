Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, there is the MIUI 13 Global beta stable with Android 13! | Download

- Advertisement -

The start of the rollout of 13 arranged in recent days by Google for the Pixel has “freed” the MIUI 13 almost stable for Xiaomi 12 And Xiaomi 12 Pro. For the two top of the range presented at the end of last year, in fact, the release of the MIUI 13 has begun beta stable based on Android 13, ie the release destined to lay the foundations for the “definitive” stable MIUI 13. In short, on paper it should be a firmware to be used without having to deal with important bugs.

It is not clear how many of the news announced by Google for Android 13 have ended up in MIUI 13, being the Xiaomi user interface very effective in covering the operating system at its base. However, as the screenshots shared on the Xiaomi international community show, builds for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro include the August security patches.

6.28 inches – 2400×1080 px

In the forum page that gives the news of the availability it is specified that after the update any overheating of the device or abnormal performance fall within the norm: “It may take some time – it is read – before your device adapts to the new firmware “.

LINK TO OF MIUI 13 GLOBAL BETA STABLE FOR XIAOMI 12

To install it though, as with any other firmware beta stable of Xiaomi, you have to be enrolled in the Mi Pilot program. In case you are, you can download the build 13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM 4.2 GB for Xiaomi 12 or the 13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM from 4.3 GB for Xiaomi 12 Pro dai link below (and don’t forget a backup before such an important update):

MIUI V13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM download for Xiaomi 12 (4.2 GB)

(4.2 GB) MIUI V13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM download for Xiaomi 12 Pro (4.3 GB).

Xiaomi 12 is available online from eBay at 539 euros .

