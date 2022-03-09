Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, the price goes up: this is how much it will cost in Italy and official renderings

We are almost there. At the launch of Xiaomi 12 And Xiaomi 12 Pro very little should be missing: the rumors speak of a presentation on March 15, and information on smartphones in recent times has not been lacking, demonstrating the fact that these are ready and defined products. And today there are further, important details on the new Xiaomi flagships that help us to round up the identikit a few days after launch.

The site Pricebabain fact, he shared the tip received from a reliable (but not revealed) source that not only came into possession of some official renderings of the two smartphones, but also became aware of the prices that they will have on the European market – including, therefore, the Italian one.

From the renderings we receive further confirmation of the design of the devices, with which we had already had the opportunity to become familiar, and that dimensions apart (6.3 against 6.7 diagonal inches) will remain practically unchanged between the two (Xiaomi 12 Ultra, intended perhaps to come later, it should instead have a different aesthetic).

EUROPEAN PRICES

Xiaomi 12 in the basic configuration with 8 GB of RAM And 128GB of storage it should cost 899 euros, and therefore 100 euros more than the Xiaomi Mi 11 predecessor at launchmind for Xiaomi 12 Pro always in the basic configuration in this case from 8 + 256 GB should instead take 1,099 euros (Mi 11 Pro never arrived in Italy).

It is worth specifying that at the moment there is still nothing official: Xiaomi has not yet discovered its cards, but as mentioned at the beginning it should do so soon, and that is during the presentation of the two devices on March 15. And there is still to take into account that the launch price may be lower than the list price reported by today’s leak by virtue of promotions linked to the launch (a move that would certainly not be unprecedented for the Chinese giant).

XIAOMI 12: ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.3 “FHD +, 120Hz

AMOLED 6.3 “FHD +, 120Hz SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory: 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB

8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB connectivity: 5G

5G OS: MIUI 13 with Android 12

MIUI 13 with Android 12 cameras: 32MP front, 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear

32MP front, 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (macro) rear battery: 4,500mAh, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless, 10W reverse charging

XIAOMI 12 PRO: ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET