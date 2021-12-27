Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, fewer and fewer doubts: the press material leaks

Xiaomi 12 arrives tomorrow, but there is still time for some final indiscretion: while we were busy wishing each other and celebrating remarkable achievements, the tireless Evleaks published three renderings and a short promotional video of the next flagship phone of the Chinese giant. Now a formality is right: between official and unofficial sources, the picture of the device is now quite well defined. However, the video allows us to observe it from every possible angle, which is not bad.

We will probably be faced with a device relatively compact, at least by today’s standards, with a 6.28 “diagonal, which calculating the current very elongated formats is quite reasonable. We recall the alleged technical specifications, summarizing all the latest news that emerged: screen : 6.28-inch AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision

: 6.28-inch AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (it’s already official)

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (it’s already official) memories : RAM: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 type internal: 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 type

: cameras rear: 50 MP main, 1 / 1.28-inch sensor, f / 1.9 with optical stabilization (OIS) 13 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with 123 ° FOV optically stabilized telephoto lens with 3x optical, 10x hybrid and 30x digital zoom

rear: connectivity : 5G SA NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared emitter

: 5G SA NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared emitter audio: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res

battery : 4,500mAh with 67-watt wired fast charging and 30-watt wireless fast charging

: 4,500mAh with 67-watt wired fast charging and 30-watt wireless fast charging interface user: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

user: MIUI 13 based on Android 12 length : 69.9 mm

: 69.9 mm weight: 180 grams Xiaomi 12 could start from the equivalent of about € 510 in China (basic variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage) and up to 610 € for 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. At the same time, some more details emerged on the Pro variant, which should have a larger display (6.73 “diagonal) and QHD + 1440p resolution, of course always at 120 Hz. On the back we should find all three 50 MP camera sensors: both for the main wide-angle, both for the ultra-wide angle and for the telephoto (2X). The front should instead be 32 MP.