Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X: alleged prices for Europe revealed

The alleged European prices have emerged for the Global variants of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro, top-of-the-range smartphones available for a few weeks in China. Unfortunately we still don’t have a precise date, but we already know from previous rumors that this year the Pro model, more prestigious, will also arrive, unlike what happened last year with the 11 range. In any case, this is what he shared Mysmartprice citing anonymous sources:

Xiaomi 12X: between 600 and 700 €

Memory cuts: 8 + 128GB and 8 + 256GB

Colors: blue, gray, lilac

Xiaomi 12: between 800 and 900 €

Memory cuts: 8 + 128GB and 8 + 256GB

Colors: blue, gray, lilac

Xiaomi 12 Pro: between € 1,000 and € 1,200

Memory cuts: 8 + 256GB and 12 + 256GB

Colors: blue, gray, lilac

Xiaomi 12 69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm

6.28 inches – 2400×1080 px Xiaomi 12X 69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm

6.28 inches – 2400×1080 px Xiaomi 12 Pro 74.6 x 163.6 x 8.16 mm

6.73 inches – 3200×1440 px

XIAOMI 12, THE FEATURES OF THE SERIES

The technical specifications should remain unchanged from the models presented in China. It is worthwhile for the occasion to make a recap by points:

Xiaomi 12X

6.3 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), maximum refresh 120 Hz, peak brightness 1,100 nits

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Memory: 8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, UFS 3.1, not expandable

Cameras: rear main: 50 MP, wide angle, OIS rear secondary: 13 MP, ultra wide angle rear secondary 5 MP, macro front: 32 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging: 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Audio: two stereo speakers, no jack

Optical fingerprint scanner under the display

Operating system: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Xiaomi 12

6.3 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), maximum refresh 120 Hz, peak brightness 1,100 nits

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Memory: 8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, UFS 3.1, not expandable

Cameras: rear main: 50 MP, wide angle, OIS rear secondary: 13 MP, ultra wide angle rear secondary 5 MP, macro front: 32 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging: 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Audio: two stereo speakers, no jack

Optical fingerprint scanner under the display

Operating system: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro