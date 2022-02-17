MobileAndroid

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X: alleged prices for Europe revealed

The alleged European prices have emerged for the Global variants of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro, top-of-the-range smartphones available for a few weeks in China. Unfortunately we still don’t have a precise date, but we already know from previous rumors that this year the Pro model, more prestigious, will also arrive, unlike what happened last year with the 11 range. In any case, this is what he shared Mysmartprice citing anonymous sources:

  • Xiaomi 12X: between 600 and 700 €
  • Memory cuts: 8 + 128GB and 8 + 256GB
  • Colors: blue, gray, lilac
  • Xiaomi 12: between 800 and 900 €
  • Memory cuts: 8 + 128GB and 8 + 256GB
  • Colors: blue, gray, lilac
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro: between € 1,000 and € 1,200
  • Memory cuts: 8 + 256GB and 12 + 256GB
  • Colors: blue, gray, lilac
Xiaomi 12 69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm
6.28 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Xiaomi 12X 69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm
6.28 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Xiaomi 12 Pro 74.6 x 163.6 x 8.16 mm
6.73 inches – 3200×1440 px

 

XIAOMI 12, THE FEATURES OF THE SERIES

The technical specifications should remain unchanged from the models presented in China. It is worthwhile for the occasion to make a recap by points:

Xiaomi 12X

  • 6.3 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), maximum refresh 120 Hz, peak brightness 1,100 nits
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Memory: 8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, UFS 3.1, not expandable
  • Cameras:
    • rear main: 50 MP, wide angle, OIS
    • rear secondary: 13 MP, ultra wide angle
    • rear secondary 5 MP, macro
    • front: 32 MP
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
  • Audio: two stereo speakers, no jack
  • Optical fingerprint scanner under the display
  • Operating system: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Xiaomi 12

  • 6.3 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), maximum refresh 120 Hz, peak brightness 1,100 nits
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Memory: 8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, UFS 3.1, not expandable
  • Cameras:
    • rear main: 50 MP, wide angle, OIS
    • rear secondary: 13 MP, ultra wide angle
    • rear secondary 5 MP, macro
    • front: 32 MP
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
  • Audio: two stereo speakers, no jack
  • Optical fingerprint scanner under the display
  • Operating system: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • 6.7 “E5 LTPO Super AMOLED display, QHD + resolution (1,440 x 3,200 pixels), variable refresh between 1 and 120 Hz, 1,500 nit peak brightness
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Memory: 8 + 256GB, 12 + 256GB, UFS 3.1, not expandable
  • Cameras:
    • rear main: 50 MP, wide angle, OIS, Sony IMX707 sensor
    • rear secondary: 50 MP, ultra wide angle
    • secondary rear 50 MP, 2x telephoto
    • front: 32 MP
  • Battery: 4,600 mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
  • Audio: two stereo speakers, no jack
  • Optical fingerprint scanner under the display
  • Operating system: MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Abraham

